NASCAR Xfinity DFS: United Rentals 200

United Rentals 200

The West Coast swing concludes this week for NASCAR before we head east to Atlanta. Austin Hill picked up his second win of the young season last weekend after a late falter from Chandler Smith. We see Phoenix twice every year with the second of which being the Championship in November. Drivers will want to learn as much as they can this week in hopes of returning in the fall to race for a championship.

Previous 10 Phoenix Winners w/ Starting Position



2022 fall - Ty Gibbs (1st)

2022 spring - Noah Gragson (2nd)

2021 fall - Daniel Hemric (4th)

2021 spring - Austin Cindric (3rd)

2020 fall - Austin Cindric (3rd)

2020 spring - Brandon Jones (8th)

2019 fall - Justin Allgaier (5th)

2019 spring - Kyle Busch (3rd)

2018 fall - Christopher Bell (38th)

2018 spring - Brad Keselowski (2nd)

We have seen a driver lead over 100 laps in the last four races at Phoenix. I am looking at two or three dominators in my lineups this week. Throwing a bit of a wrench in things this week is again having Kyle Busch priced $1,600 more than the second highest salaried driver. If you play him, I could see using him as your only dominator. At his price you really need him to dominate a lot of the race and finish top three.

DraftKings Value Picks for the United Rentals 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

Kyle Busch - $13,500

John Hunter Nemechek - $11,900

Justin Allgaier - $11,300

Cole Custer - $10,300

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Brandon Jones - $9,600

Ryan Truex - $9,400

Austin Hill - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Chandler Smith - $8,900

Sheldon Creed - $8,600

Sammy Smith - $8,400

Daniel Hemric - $8,000

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Parker Kligerman - $7,800

Brett Moffitt - $7,300

Jeb Burton - $6,500

Kyle Weatherman - $6,300

NASCAR DFS Picks for the United Rentals 200

Justin Allgaier - $11,300

Austin Hill - $9,100

Chandler Smith - $8,900

Parker Kligerman - $7,800

Jeb Burton - $6,500

Kyle Weatherman - $6,300

Justin Allgaier has been strong at Phoenix including a win in the fall of 2019. Three top threes on the season as well sets him up for a breakthrough win pretty soon, in my opinion. Austin Hill has two wins already in the young season and has been running very strong throughout the races. He has the best average run position across the season and is pretty cheap this week. Chandler Smith is another guy who has shown speed this season and may now have something to prove after the ending last week. Parker Kligerman and Brett Moffitt are so close for me in this range and it may honestly just come down to who qualifies farther back. I view them as very similar plays all else equal. Jeb Burton has been good in Phoenix including a 12th and 16th place finish a year ago. He ran right around that range much of the week in Las Vegas and hopefully he will qualify a bit farther back into the twenties. Kyle Weatherman looked solid for someone in this price range last week running right around twentieth. If he starts near the thirties he is a fine play that gives you salary relief for the rest of your lineup.

