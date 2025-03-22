NASCAR Xfinity Series DFS and Best Bets: Hard Rock Bet 300

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Hard Rock Bet 300

Location: Homestead, Florida

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Format: Oval

Length: 1.5 miles

Laps: 200

Hard Rock Bet 300 Preview

We've started to settle into a more traditional portion of the NASCAR schedule, but there haven't been many surprises in the Xfinity series despite the season kicking off with two superspeedways and a road course. This weekend, the teams will head to Homestead, a classic intermediate track. However, it will come far earlier in the calendar, which could be a different variable that may separate teams.

Key Stats at Homestead

Number of Races: 31

31 Winners from Pole: 5

5 Winners from top five: 16

16 Winners from top 10: 23

Previous Winners at Homestead

2024 – Austin Hill

2023 – Sam Mayer

2022- Noah Gragson

2021-Myatt Snider

2020- Chase Briscoe

2020- Harrison Burton

2019- Tyler Reddick

2018 – Tyler Reddick

2017- Cole Custer

2016- Daniel Suarez

Homestead often delivers very compelling racing because of the multiple grooves available for drivers to find their way around the track. Riding the boards at the top of the track is common, but not the only way to win. Similarly, we've seen some unpredictable trends in terms of the importance of starting position. The numbers above reflect that to a certain degree, but we've seen wild swings in recent years. In four of the last five races, the winners have spanned from ninth to 16th in starting position. However, from 2016 to 2020, four of the six winners were either on pole or started second. A final variable is a change in when the race is taking place. Homestead is traditionally a playoff race and was also the championship race foremost of the 2000s. The temperature will certainly be lower, which will affect tire wear and potentially car setup. The one thing that does seem certain is that the cream tends to rise to the top at the track.

DraftKings Values for the Hard Rock Bet 300

Based on a Standard $50K Salary Cap

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Kyle Larson - $12,500

Austin Hill - $9,800

Jesse Love - $9,500

Connor Zilisch - $9,300

Sam Mayer - $9,000

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Ryan Sieg - $8,200

Sammy Smith - $8,100

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Taylor Gray - $7,900

Christian Eckes - $7,800

Nick Sanchez - $7,600

Harrison Burton - $7,300

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Daniel Dye - $6,800

Matt DiBenedetto - $6,300

NASCAR Xfinity Series Picks for the Hard Rock Bet 300

Austin Hill- $9,800

Connor Zilisch - $9,300

Sammy Smith - $8,100

Taylor Gray - $7,900

Christian Eckes - $7,800

Daniel Dye - $6,800

For those who read the Truck Series preview, there's a very similar choice to make in building out a roster on DK because of Kyle Larson's outlier salary. The choice is to build through Larson – not a bad strategy based on his win Friday night and his obvious superiority to the rest of the field – and set up a stars and scrubs roster and build through the middle tiers.

The optimizer suggests the latter is the better option, as Hill is projected just as well as Larson. The rest of that lineup would be similar to what we've built in the early portions of the schedule, as the rookies remain reasonably priced. Eckes and Gray have been the most consistent, so they appear in our sample lineup.

One driver we probably haven't given enough attention to early on is Sammy Smith, who has an average finish of 10.4 through four races. That's not outstanding, but it is the best mark of his career. He's been steady and has also experienced some success at Homestead throughout his career by starting 10th and fifth on the grid in his two starts.

A number of punt options do stand out on our optimizer, including DiBenedetto and Josh Williams. Daniel Dye is also worth considering thanks to his decent form in recent races (17th, 19th and 12th-place finishes). Some combination of those drivers will likely be necessary for any lineup including Larson.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Best Bets for the Hard Rock Bet 300

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 2:00 PM ET Saturday

Outright Winner – Austin Hill (+800), Connor Zilisch (+1500)

Larson is the runaway favorite, but his odds (generally around -135) are tough to swallow given the big field and the emerging talent in the Xfinity series. That leads us back to Austin Hill, who has finished with points in all six stages he's raced at the track while never finishing worse than ninth. Add in his 101 laps led (82 in 2024), and he's a good option.

Zillisch's season-long stats aren't all that impressive, but he's really hit his stride since superspeedways have been left in the rearview mirror. He's started inside the top four in each of the last three races and should convert that into a win in the near future.

