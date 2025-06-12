Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

The 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season gives drivers and fans alike plenty of time to get riled up. If anyone watching America's top stock car racing series has an opinion, they are quick to share it, especially on social media.

So RotoWire.com used the primary Facebook group/page for each NASCAR driver to find a sample of 250 comments and determine positive or negative sentiment. Whether it was about another driver, pit crews, NASCAR or anything else, we found the number of negative comments among those 250 to rank the most negative fanbases. We offer racing NASCAR odds and lines as well.

Most Negative NASCAR Fanbases of 2025

A note about our methodology: Drivers needed to run at least five races in 2025 to be included. The data was taken from random comments on each NASCAR Cup Series driver's main Facebook group (or their official FB page if they don't have a group) from Feb. 1 through June 8. A driver's main group on the popular social media site is one where all fans can post or comment. A driver's official page is one where just the driver (or perhaps an appointed representative) can post, then fans can comment.

Kyle Busch Fans Not Happy Lately

The driver atop of our list has been a lightning rod for 20 years in NASCAR. Kyle Busch has carved out a career worthy of a no-doubt, first-ballot NASCAR Hall of Fame induction. He owns two Cup Series championships and 63 race wins, which ranks ninth on the all-time list. Busch turned 40 on May 2 so there's no reason to think he'll be done anytime soon, as long as he maintains the desire.

But things have not gone well lately for the man behind the wheel of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Busch went winless in 2024, his first full season without a victory in 20 years. This year, Busch has one top-five finish in 15 races and he's 15th in points. His most recent win was in June 2023 and unless he gets a victory during the 26-race regular season, he is in danger of missing the 10-race, 16-car playoffs for the second year running.

Busch has never been one to hide his displeasure when things don't go well – his supporters might call him passionate, his detractors might call him petulant – and it seems his fans have the same characteristic in 2025. Respondents on Busch's Facebook page registered the most negative comments with 71 out of 250 comments sampled, or 28.4% of them.

Other Drivers Drawing Negative Comments

Joey Logano is a three-time NASCAR champion and won the 2024 title. At just 35, he has visited Victory Lane 37 times in his Cup Series career, tied for 23rd all time, including one win this year.

So we're not sure what his fans have to complain about, but they still are, according to our data. Or perhaps it's fans of other drivers invading Logano's Facebook page to complain about the man driving the No. 22 Penske Racing Ford? At any rate, Logano's page is home to the second-most negative comments, with 66 out of 250 (26.4) during the period we surveyed.

Ditto for the third driver on our list, Denny Hamlin, in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. His "Negative Nellie" meter is pegged at 24.4%, or 61 Facebook comments. Hamlin has three wins this season, tying his total from 2023 and from 2024, with more than half the season to go. With three more victories, the longtime JGR star would tie Kevin Harvick at 60 career wins, No. 10 on the career list.

