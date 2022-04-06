DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Robert Lewandowski , BAY at VIL ($10,500): Lewandowski is the only player on the slate who's favored to score a goal. His -170 odds are considerably higher than anyone else's as no other expected starter has better than +200 odds. Also, neither Chelsea nor Real Madrid have a forward with a set-piece floor, making it more justifiable to target a goal-dependent forward like Lewandowski. He has scored a whopping 12 goals in eight Champions League games and is coming off a hat-trick last time out against Salzburg. Bayern Munich are the biggest favorite on the slate and have an implied goal total north of two for their away matchup against Villarreal. Elsewhere in this range, Karim Benzema ($9,900) has been brilliant this season, but he's priced too closely to Lewandowski, especially considering that Real Madrid are in a tough spot away to Chelsea. Benzema is also coming off a stunning hat-trick in the previous round to help Madrid pull of the comeback against PSG. He'll be significantly less popular than Lewandowski and makes for a good leverage option in tournaments.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Robert Lewandowski, BAY at VIL ($10,500): Lewandowski is the only player on the slate who's favored to score a goal. His -170 odds are considerably higher than anyone else's as no other expected starter has better than +200 odds. Also, neither Chelsea nor Real Madrid have a forward with a set-piece floor, making it more justifiable to target a goal-dependent forward like Lewandowski. He has scored a whopping 12 goals in eight Champions League games and is coming off a hat-trick last time out against Salzburg. Bayern Munich are the biggest favorite on the slate and have an implied goal total north of two for their away matchup against Villarreal. Elsewhere in this range, Karim Benzema ($9,900) has been brilliant this season, but he's priced too closely to Lewandowski, especially considering that Real Madrid are in a tough spot away to Chelsea. Benzema is also coming off a stunning hat-trick in the previous round to help Madrid pull of the comeback against PSG. He'll be significantly less popular than Lewandowski and makes for a good leverage option in tournaments.

Kingsley Coman, BAY at VIL ($8,300): Like usual, all of Bayern's forwards are good options. Leroy Sane ($8,900) had a goal and two assists last time out. He has six goals and six assists through eight games in the competition and he plays 90 minutes more often than not. Thomas Muller ($8,000) bagged a brace and put up 30-llus fantasy points against Salzburg. He's the cheapest of the Bayern options, likely to be the least popular and has played 90 minutes in four consecutive European games. Coman has been in great form, scoring in back-to-back Bundesliga games. He has the highest floor of the bunch but is probably likelier to get subbed. They're all rather affordable and you can't go wrong with any of them. Moving on from Bayern, Chelsea are slight home favorites against Real Madrid. Kai Havertz ($7,400) has been their best forward this season. Christian Pulisic ($7,000) has scored in consecutive Champions League games. Romelu Lukaku ($5,900), though unlikely to start, is the cheapest we've ever seen him. The game has a lowish total and is likely to be cagey. All of them are options for GPPs, but I might rather take a chance on Vinicius Junior ($7,100), who has a slightly higher floor, will be less popular and is the more talented footballer. If I'm rostering anyone besides Bayern, I'm more likely to just spend all the way down. Yeremi Pino ($4,600) is by far the cheapest of the expected starters and we've seen Bayern concede plenty of goals this season, especially away from home. Pino, a highly-rated 19-year-old, has 10 goal contributions in 28 appearances (19 starts) across all competitions.

MIDFIELDERS

Mason Mount, CHE v. RMA ($7,700) or Hakim Ziyech, CHE v. RMA ($7,600): Although it's possible that both Mount and Ziyech start together, it's more likely that only one of them does. Whoever it is will likely take most of Chelsea's set pieces. Both of them have considerably more goal/assist upside from open play than the likes Parejo, Kimmich and Kroos priced below. I'd feel slightly more comfortable with Ziyech over Mount as Mount's role on corners seems less secure with Reece James back in the lineup.

Joshua Kimmich, BAY at VIL ($6,400): Kimmich looks too cheap at $6,400 after we've seen him priced around $8,000 for most of the tournament. He continues to take a near monopoly of Bayern's corner kicks and almost always plays 90 minutes. That type of floor makes him a great option for cash games and he's a decent option in tournaments as well considering there might not be as many goals as usual and floor points could be more important. Dani Parejo ($6,500) takes most of Villarreal's corners but normally doesn't do much else in open play. He's a fine option for cash games, but I'll be looking elsewhere in tournaments. The same goes for Toni Kroos ($5,400), who's priced down from where we're used to seeing him. The matchup away to Chelsea is tough and Kroos has been dealing with injuries and isn't guaranteed 90 minutes anymore. There are a couple cheaper options that have more upside for GPPs. Giovani Lo Celso ($4,600) has played more of an attacking role since his move to Villarreal. Leon Goretzka ($4,500) marked his return to the Bayern side with a goal over the weekend. He'd been out since December due to a knee injury so it's hard to imagine him lasting 90 minutes, but he has decent goal/assist upside for as long he's on the pitch.

DEFENDERS

Reece James, CHE v. RMA ($6,100): The defender position is pretty weak overall which makes the Chelsea full-backs standout, even in a tough matchup. James came off the bench over the weekend after three games out due to a hamstring strain and is expected to return to the starting XI on Wednesday. He might take some corners and he might not, but he has plenty of open-play value on the right wing and has a decent floor regardless of set pieces. Marcos Alonso ($5,900) offers similar upside on the left wing. Assuming they both start, I'll likely have one of them in every lineup I make.

Ferland Mendy, RMA at CHE ($3,000): There really isn't anyone to prioritize in the cheap range. Mendy is somewhat appealing because he's cheap but anything more than five floor points would be a surprise and the same goes for the rest of the full-backs. Benjamin Pavard ($4,200) would be the best of the options if he starts at right-back rather than in a back three. The Villarreal options are cheap, as well. Serge Aurier ($3,700) picked up an assist against Juventus last time out. I'd probably rather just pair a center-back with my keeper as there isn't much of a difference and the center-backs have more goal upside than these cheap full-backs.

GOALKEEPERS

Thibaut Courtois, RMA at CHE ($4,300): None of the goalkeepers on this slate have better than 35-percent odds to keep a clean sheet. Edouard Mendy ($5,200) actually has better odds than Manuel Neuer ($5,600) for $400 cheaper. Courtois has been outstanding in the Champions League, putting up double-digit fantasy points in six of eight games and making at least three saves in seven of those. The matchup away to Chelsea is tough but no one would be surprised if Madrid won, especially after Chelsea were thrashed 4-1 by Brentford over the weekend. Geronimo Rulli ($3,900) is a fine option too, as he's the cheapest of the bunch and has the most save upside at home against Bayern.