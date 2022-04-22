DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES (ET)

FORWARDS

Saturday's three-game slate is similar to Wednesday's when we had Manchester City as the biggest favorite with the highest-implied goal total. With City playing at home against lowly Watford, the gap between them and the rest is even more pronounced. They have an implied-goal total hovering around 2.6, more than a goal higher than the next closest team. However, it's likely that they will rotate heavily considering they have the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday. I'm approaching this article as if Riyad Mahrez ($10,800), Kevin De Bruyne ($10,000) and Phil Foden ($8,700) will not be in the starting XI against Watford. Assuming that's the case, Bernardo Silva ($8,200) could be on left-footed set pieces and based on that, would make for a fine option in cash games. Raheem Sterling ($9,300) and Gabriel Jesus ($7,900) have the best goalscoring odds at +110 and +120, respectively. They will be popular GPP options and rightfully so with City in a such a good spot. Rostering one of them in cash games seems fine, as well, considering the lack of other appealing options at the position.

Milot Rashica, NOR vs. NEW ($7,300): Though not what he once was from a fantasy perspective, Rashica is still taking one or two set pieces per match and he almost always plays 90 minutes. He takes plenty of shots and crosses from open play, which helps his floor. Norwich have a relatively decent matchup at home against Newcastle where they should create a few good chances.

Looking a bit cheaper at some GPP options, Patson Daka ($5,800) seems affordable for his +175 goalscoring odds. Leicester's home matchup against Aston Villa has the second-highest total. On the Villa side, Ollie Watkins ($6,400) has played 90 minutes in six of his last seven starts and has three goals in that span.

Chris Wood, NEW at NOR ($4,600): It's understandable if you're just done rostering Wood at this point. He's usually popular and he rarely scores. However, he's still very cheap and has better goalscoring odds than anyone who doesn't play for Manchester City. Newcastle have a 1.5-implied goal total in a favorable spot against Norwich. Miguel Almiron ($6,200) took seven shots and scored a beautiful goal Wednesday. Joelinton ($5,700) has taken three shots in back-to-back games and usually plays 90 minutes.

MIDFIELDERS

James Maddison, LEI vs. AVL ($9,000): Assuming De Bruyne doesn't start, Maddison would be the clear-cut option at the top of the midfield. He's back to his best form and has put up 12-plus floor points in his last four starts. It's also possible that he doesn't start with Leicester playing in the Europa Conference League semi-final Thursday.

Ilkay Gundogan, MCI vs. WAT ($6,600): Without De Bruyne and Mahrez in the lineup, I'd expect Gundogan to take at least half of the set pieces and essentially just assume De Bruyne's role in the team. If that's the case, he's most likely the first player in my lineup with City having such a favorable matchup. Jack Grealish ($5,700) would probably be the second player in my lineup. The price tag is just way too cheap. He has +160 goalscoring odds and has played 90 minutes in each of his last seven starts.

There are other decent options apart from Man City. John McGinn ($6,100) will likely take most of the set pieces for Villa with Lucas Digne out. McGinn has scored double-digit floor points in six of his last seven games when taking at least one corner. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ($5,600) would likely share set pieces if Maddison doesn't start. Dewsbury-Hall has been excellent from a footballing standpoint this season and from DFS standpoint, he has a decent floor even without sets and showed upside with a goal and an assist against Crystal Palace two weeks ago. Kieran Dowell ($5,200) and Mathias Normann ($3,700) shared sets with Rashica last weekend. Dowell is coming off a goal and assist against Manchester United. Normann is cheap enough if you're looking for a punt.

DEFENDERS

Matt Targett, NEW at NOR ($6,000): The fact that Targett takes corners and is $1,100 cheaper, probably makes him the top option for cash games ahead of Joao Cancelo ($7,100). Cancelo has more upside from open play and City are in a great spot, but Targett and Newcastle have a favorable matchup, as well, in which they should have plenty of set-piece opportunities. Take your pick or roster both if you can afford it.

Ashley Young, AVL at LEI ($3,800): Young is expected to start at left-back in place of the injured Lucas Digne. He's nothing more than a cheap full-back but you might need that if you're rostering three midfielders and spending up at forward. James Justin ($4,200) is a better option if you have the $400. If you can't afford either, Sam Byram ($3,500) would make sense, as well. It's possible that Ruben Dias ($3,700) is a better option than all of them considering Man City are favored to keep a clean sheet.

GOALKEEPERS

Ederson, MCI vs. WAT ($5,900): Similar to Wednesday's slate, Ederson is a worthy option if you have the salary. Manchester City are massive favorites and have better than 55-percent odds to keep a clean sheet. I wouldn't prioritize any other keeper. Kasper Schmeichel ($4,700) and Tim Krul ($4,400) are relatively cheap and have decent home matchups, but correlation should be the deciding factor in GPPs.

