Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 23

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik, Jordan Cooper and Ryan Belongia are back for another three-game Premier League Saturday slate at DraftKings. This one features Manchester City in a nice spot, home against Watford, while the Leicester City and Aston Villa match could also draw attention. As always, Teemu Pukki is an option to hit the back of the net, home against Newcastle.

