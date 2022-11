2022 World Cup: Odds to Meet in the Final - Argentina, Brazil and France Leading the Way

This article is part of our World Cup series.

The 2022 World Cup begins Nov. 20 and RotoWire will be releasing a steady stream of betting and fantasy content leading up to the tournament.

This is an easy-to-read table that includes odds for the two teams to reach the 2022 World Cup Final, including each team's group.

Team A Team B Team A Group Team B Group Odds % to Meet in Final Argentina France C D 2000 4.8% Brazil France G D 2000 4.8% Brazil Argentina G C 2500 3.8% Spain Germany F F 2500 3.8% Brazil Portugal G H 2500 3.8% Brazil Germany G F 2500 3.8% Brazil England G B 2500 3.8% Argentina Spain C F 3500 2.8% Argentina England C B 3500 2.8% France Netherlands D A 3500 2.8% France Germany D F 3500 2.8% England Netherlands B A 3500 2.8% Brazil Spain G F 3500 2.8% Brazil Belgium G E 4000 2.4% Argentina Portugal C H 4000 2.4% Argentina Germany C F 4000 2.4% Argentina Belgium C E 4000 2.4% Germany Portugal F H 4000 2.4% Germany Netherlands F A 4000 2.4% Spain Portugal F H 4000 2.4% Spain Belgium F E 4000 2.4% France Spain D F 4000 2.4% France England D B 4000 2.4% France Denmark D D 4000 2.4% England Germany B F 4000 2.4% Brazil Netherlands G A 4000 2.4% Argentina Netherlands C A 5000 2.0% Netherlands Belgium A E 5000 2.0% Spain England F B 5000 2.0% Spain Netherlands F A 5000 2.0% France Portugal D H 5000 2.0% Netherlands Portugal A H 5000 2.0% France Belgium D E 5000 2.0% Belgium Denmark E D 6500 1.5% Germany Denmark F D 6500 1.5% Germany Belgium F E 6500 1.5% Spain Denmark F D 6500 1.5% Portugal Belgium H E 6500 1.5% Portugal Denmark H D 6500 1.5% Netherlands Denmark A D 8000 1.2%

