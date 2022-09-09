Best Bets, Picks and Parlays for Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A This Weekend

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.
Following the suspension of Premier League matches, Adam Zdroik is aiming to do the impossible. He has hit seven-straight parlays in the Premier League and will try to continue that magic outside of England. He puts together four parlays, one for each in Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A. Is he throwing money to the fire or is he on to something? Time will tell.
Visit RotoWire this season for sports betting picks and our weekly Kits & Wagers betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, but we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. For sports bettors in Kansas, sports betting is live in the state. Use our Kansas betting promos guide to sign up for the best sportsbooks.