Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for May 7, 8

The second leg of the Champions League semifinals are this week and all four teams are in the mix to advance to the June 1 final at Wembley. Bayern Munich face an uphill battle having gone 2-2 at home and now travel to the Bernabeu with hopes of pulling off a victory. Fellow Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund face a similar challenge going into the Parc des Princes for a clash with PSG but have the benefit of being up 1-0 after the first leg.

There was very little change in the future odds for the overall Champion in terms of the order of favorites, but you can find increased value on Bayern and Dortmund, which shifted to +350 and +600, respectively.

Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, May 7

PSG -1.5 over Borussia Dortmund +120

According to the bookmakers, Paris Saint-Germain should walk away with the victory, as they are -200 on the moneyline with Dortmund at +475. If you want to back the Black & Yellow, I would take them in a draw no bet (+330) or to advance (+120) because as long as they don't lose, you are moving on (albeit only getting your money back in a draw no bet).

Since the moneyline doesn't hold enough value, the play on PSG would be to move the spread since they have to win by two in order to avoid going to penalties. That bet would be +120 for PSG -1.5 on the goal line.

If you want to avoid picking a side in this matchup, with PSG likely to be playing a more attacking style, over 3.5 goals at +125 is certainly in play.

UCL Best Bets for Wednesday, May 8

Bayern Munich double chance against Real Madrid -115

In the first leg, I took draw no bet on Bayern in order to chase the slightly higher payout, but for the second leg, I think getting something out of a potential draw makes some sense. I like the Bayern Munich double chance at decent value of -120.

If you are really in on the German club, I prefer them to advance at +155 since it's not unreasonable to expect this game to go to extra time or even penalties. In fact, those might be plays worth targeting, as well.

For the Real Madrid backers, I think taking the moneyline -110 is a decent enough play even with the risk of a regular-time draw. Still, the Bayern Munich double chance is the way to go in this clash.

UCL Betting Picks for Semifinals Second Leg

PSG -1.5 goals over Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich double chance against Real Madrid -115