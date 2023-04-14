Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 15: Spurs Up

DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 15: Spurs Up

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
April 14, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia discuss Saturday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Tottenham are the biggest favorite on the slate by a wide margin, but can you trust Harry Kane and company? How should you play the Chelsea and Brighton matchup? The duo look through cash builds and wonder if Ivan Perisic makes more sense than Son Heung-Min. They'll also give thoughts on how to win tournaments and if you can fade Spurs.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, April 14
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, April 14
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 31
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 31
AJ on DraftKings: EPL Week 31 Best Bets (Video)
AJ on DraftKings: EPL Week 31 Best Bets (Video)
Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 31
Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 31
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
DraftKings Champions League DFS: UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 12
DraftKings Champions League DFS: UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 12