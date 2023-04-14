DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 15: Spurs Up

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia discuss Saturday's five-game Premier League slate at DraftKings. Tottenham are the biggest favorite on the slate by a wide margin, but can you trust Harry Kane and company? How should you play the Chelsea and Brighton matchup? The duo look through cash builds and wonder if Ivan Perisic makes more sense than Son Heung-Min. They'll also give thoughts on how to win tournaments and if you can fade Spurs.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

