DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Sunday, Oct. 23: Time For Leeds?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia discuss another Sunday slate at DraftKings, featuring four matches. Without a dominant side on the slate, rostership should be varied, though Arsenal will be popular playing at Southampton. Leeds United haven't a matchup like this all season and should be a spot to target against Fulham. As usual, they run through cash plays while touching on tournament ideas.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday EPL Cheat Sheet

