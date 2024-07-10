DraftKings DFS Euros Strategies for Wednesday, July 10: England vs. Netherlands

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik previews Wednesday's Euros Showdown between England and Netherlands at DraftKings. There aren't as many floor plays as Tuesday and everyone seems a little harder to trust Wednesday. Does that mean it's better to play subs? Adam runs through a couple cash ideas and finishes with some tournament strategy.

England have been the disappointment of the tournament and while they have a chance to reach the finals, most of their players have disappointed in DFS. Is Bukayo Saka or Phil Foden a better play? Can Harry Kane find the back of the net again?

As for Netherlands, it's been mostly Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay. In a more difficult matchup, their floors will likely take a hit, which makes it difficult to roster both as two of the more expensive players.

