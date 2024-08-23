DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Aug. 24: Man City Smash?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Mohamed Al-Hendy take on Saturday's five-game classic slate at DraftKings where Manchester City are in a massive spot, home against Ipswich Town. City will undoubtedly be popular, but there are plenty of cheaper pieces, including Tottenham who also get a decent matchup, home against Everton. They discuss the viability of fading City pieces in cash games and wonder what the best route is to win GPPs.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

