DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Aug. 24: Man City Smash?

Written by 
Jack Burkart 
Published on August 23, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Mohamed Al-Hendy take on Saturday's five-game classic slate at DraftKings where Manchester City are in a massive spot, home against Ipswich Town. City will undoubtedly be popular, but there are plenty of cheaper pieces, including Tottenham who also get a decent matchup, home against Everton. They discuss the viability of fading City pieces in cash games and wonder what the best route is to win GPPs.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
