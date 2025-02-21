Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS Preview Podcast for Saturday, Feb. 22: More Cherries

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on February 21, 2025

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia discuss Saturday's five-game Premier League DFS slate at DraftKings. Arsenal are the biggest favorite but at less than 100 percent, they aren't the same dominant team. Are Bournemouth easier to trust? What does that mean for DFS? They run through cash builds and GPP routes. 

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
