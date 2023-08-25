DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, Aug. 26

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

It's an unusual Premier League slate for Saturday's DraftKings contests with little to spend up for at the defender position. That sets the table for spending up on valuable forwards and midfielders from highly favored Arsenal and Manchester United.

DraftKings DFS Content for Saturday's EPL slate

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Bukayo Saka, ARS vs. FUL ($10,600): Arsenal have an eye-popping implied goal total just under 2.5 goals and I think you'll want to play at least one of their forwards in cash games. Saka is quite a bit more expensive than Gabriel Martinelli ($9,200), but I think he is worth the extra $1,400. Saka is less likely to be subbed early and he has a more consistent role on set pieces along with a better open-play floor (usually). While I prefer Saka in cash games, Martinelli is a great GPP option and there are viable cash constructions that feature both.

Marcus Rashford, MUN vs. NFO ($8,300): I think it's always wise to take prop-betting markets with a grain of salt, but DraftKings Sportsbook has Rashford as -135, around 57 percent, to get five or more shots in a great matchup home against Nottingham Forest. While he and Manchester United have struggled in the goalscoring department to open the season, the matchup is one of the best of the season for United and Rashford has the best goalscoring odds of the slate at -120. That game environment combined with a solid floor based on shots make him a solid, cash-game option at this price. I understand if you prefer Bryan Mbeumo ($8,400), who has solid goalscoring odds himself to pair with a set-piece role. The tradeoff for Mbeumo's safer floor is that Brentford's matchup against Crystal Palace has an implied goal total much lower than the Arsenal and Man United matches.

Eddie Nketiah, ARS vs. FUL ($6,900): Nketiah has the second-best goalscoring odds of all players, so I think his price point is too cheap. It's worth noting that he hasn't played more than 80 minutes this season and if Gabriel Jesus ($8,600) makes the bench as expected, Nketiah could easily be a frustrating early substitute. Given Mikel Arteta's comments Friday, there's even a chance Jesus starts, though he's also a sub risk coming off injury. Kai Havertz ($6,400) looks like a strong tournament-only option. He's off to a slow start for Arsenal in a deeper role, but he represents the cheapest forward option in a great matchup.

Finally, Neal Maupay ($5,500) and Matheus Cunha ($4,900) are both cheap, forward-eligible options I'll be using in GPPs. Cunha has had a strong DFS start to the season, including at least seven floor points in both of his starts. I don't think Maupay is particularly good, but he is very cheap, has solid goalscoring odds and a home matchup against Wolves is a decent matchup. Everton are dealing with a lot of injuries with their forwards, so I think Maupay will have to play most of the minutes if he starts.

MIDFIELDERS

Bruno Fernandes, MUN vs. NFO ($9,500): Luke Shaw is out for the next couple of weeks with a muscle injury and Mason Mount will be out for the foreseeable future with a hamstring injury, as well. This puts Bruno in a spot where I expect him to take half of Manchester United's set pieces. I think he is worth his price in cash games with a great floor with massive upside against Nottingham Forest.

Christian Eriksen, MUN vs. NFO ($5,800): Eriksen and James Garner ($5,600) stand out in the mid-price range at midfield. Garner is an attractive option since I expect he will split set pieces for Everton, but even with Alex Iwobi out, I expect Ashley Young and possibly Arnaut Danjuma ($7,300) to contribute, as well. That's pricey for an unpredictable, potential three-way committee. I expect Eriksen to split set-piece duty with Bruno, but even though he's in a much better matchup, he has a less forward role and a tendency to get subbed off early. Eriksen and Garner are solid cash-game options, but I don't think you necessarily need to spend in this range, either.

Pablo Sarabia, WOL at EVE ($4,100): There are two great punts to consider at midfield. Last weekend, we all thought Pedro Neto ($5,900) was primed to take most of Wolves' set pieces after taking a majority in their home opener. Instead, Sarabia took six corners as a substitute while Neto was on the pitch. I'm not sure what to expect from Wolves' set pieces going forward, but Sarabia is a fine value at his price without set pieces, and an outstanding play if he takes them again.

Thomas Partey ($3,300) is even cheaper and he has started the last two matches at right-back for Arsenal. He's cheap for that role and has put in two strong performances to start the season. I wouldn't count on another 12 floor points like he scored last match, but a five-point floor seems achievable and there is upside in a great matchup.

In tournaments, I think Martin Odegaard ($7,800) might go overlooked. If Bruno is chalk and most lineups opt to spend up twice at forward, it's very difficult to find the space for him. But he could easily end up taking half of Arsenal's set pieces and seems to be on penalty duty after successfully converting in the season opener. I'm always willing to take shots on Casemiro ($5,400) in good matchups. He attempted five shots (two on target) against Tottenham last weekend and is certainly capable of supplying a goal or an assist in a positive matchup.

DEFENDERS

As mentioned earlier, the defender position is extremely weak on this slate. Neco Williams ($7,400) is comically expensive for a huge underdog wing-back that doesn't take set pieces. Also, Luke Shaw ($5,800) is out injured, so it's a mostly average (at best) player pool to choose from.

Ashley Young, EVE vs. WOL ($4,400): It is the year 2023 and I am somehow highlighting Ashley Young in Premier League DFS. He's played 90 minutes in both of his starts for Everton and he has taken set pieces and got at least five crosses in both of those matches. Of note, there's a chance Vitaliy Mykolenko ($4,000) actually plays Saturday, as he's been on the bench the first two matches. If you prefer to play a defender on Arsenal or Manchester United without set pieces instead, I certainly won't blame you. Aaron Wan-Bissaka ($4,200) is an uninspiring but solid option at right-back and he'll be in a much more positive game environment than Young.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, WOL at eve ($3,000): After a terrible opening performance, Ait-Nouri put in a solid fantasy outing against Brighton, logging 7.6 DK points. It's worrisome that none of those points came from crosses, but he managed a shot and shot assisted. Wolves opened the season against Manchester United and Brighton, so an injury-plagued Everton is their best matchup of the early season. He seems like the best punt in this range. Nelson Semedo ($3,600) is a solid option at right-back, as well. Otherwise, I think it's fine to completely punt off a defender spot if you're happy with the rest of your lineup.

GOALKEEPER

Aaron Ramsdale, ARS vs. FUL ($5,900): Highlighting the most expensive goalkeeper? How original! As is often the case with DraftKings pricing, Ramsdale is a bit underpriced for his near 50-percent clean sheet odds and 78-percent odds to win. Andre Onana ($5,700) is in a similarly great matchup. Given the odds, well over half the time, I am expecting at least one of Onana and Ramsdale to win and keep a clean sheet. If I don't play either, I'll opt to scroll down and pick a much cheaper option hoping for saves and a stronger player in one of my lineup spots. Sam Johnstone ($4,300) might be on the road, but Brentford are only slight favorites. Given Manchester United's struggles early this season, I don't mind taking a few shots on Matt Turner ($3,800) for saves, as well.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.