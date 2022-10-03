RotoWire Partners
DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Oct. 4: Liverpool, Barca Big Favorites

Written by 
Luis Pacheco 
Adam Zdroik 
October 3, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco return for another Champions League discussion on Tuesday's six-game slate. Liverpool are the biggest favorite and somewhat underpriced, which means they'll be hard to fade, especially in cash games. They look at other options and whether or not people will be spending on Robert Lewandowski away to Inter Milan.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
Luis Pacheco writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
