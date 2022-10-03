DraftKings DFS UCL Strategies for Tuesday, Oct. 4: Liverpool, Barca Big Favorites

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Luis Pacheco return for another Champions League discussion on Tuesday's six-game slate. Liverpool are the biggest favorite and somewhat underpriced, which means they'll be hard to fade, especially in cash games. They look at other options and whether or not people will be spending on Robert Lewandowski away to Inter Milan.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

