DraftKings DFS World Cup Showdown Strategies for France vs. Morocco

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and Jack Burkart jump into the second semi-final of the World Cup for the DraftKings Showdown between France and Morocco. Is Kylian Mbappe worth the money? How much Morocco should you have in cash games? They go deep into the numbers and break down how the game will go.

2:00 pm: France vs. Morocco

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DFS Fantasy Soccer: France vs. Morocco Cheat Sheet

