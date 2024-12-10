Soccer DFS
DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Tuesday, Dec. 10: Road Favorites

Written by 
Jack Burkart 
Published on December 10, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Mohamed Al-Hendy preview Tuesday's seven-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Bayern Munich are the biggest favorite on the road, but PSG and Liverpool are also in decent spots, both on the road, as well. They dive through the options for cash games and GPPs.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jack Burkart
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
