DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Wednesday, Dec. 11: Back Home

Written by 
Jack Burkart 
Published on December 11, 2024

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Mohamed Al-Hendy are back for Wednesday's seven-game DFS slate at DraftKings. It's a bit of a different slate than Tuesday, as all of the big favorites are at home, including Milan, Arsenal, Stuttgart and Feyenoord. They discuss the best options for GPPs and cash games.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jack Burkart
Jack covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire and has twice won the FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year award (2022 & '23). He is a Minnesota Loons fan and long-suffering Tottenham Hotspur supporter.
