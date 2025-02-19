Soccer DFS
DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Wednesday, Feb. 19: Ousmane Dembele's World

Written by 
Mohamed Al-Hendy 
Ryan Belongia 
Published on February 19, 2025

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ryan Belongia and Mohamed Al-Hendy are back for Wednesday's three-game UCL DFS slate at DraftKings. PSG are already up three goals but does that matter? After crying about Tuesday's slate, they get into the specifics and wonder which team will blow the slate Wednesday. Cash and GPP games are discussed, as usual. 

How should you play the Real Madrid and Manchester City matchup? Can City break the match up in another back-and-forth contest? They dive in.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mohamed Al-Hendy plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: MoHendy, FanDuel: mostacks1.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Mohamed Al-Hendy
Mohamed Al-Hendy
Mo is a long-suffering Spurs fan; he begins each season with low expectations, yet exits each season disappointed. And then the cycle repeats! He primarily covers soccer for RotoWire. He previously covered soccer for Bleacher Report.
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
