RotoWire Partners
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Picks and Predictions for Gameweek 6

EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Picks and Predictions for Gameweek 6

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
September 1, 2022

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen jump in for a Gameweek 6 betting discussion in the Premier League. The Merseyside derby kicks things off before closing with an intriguing Manchester United and Arsenal match to end the weekend. They try to figure out how to get their Team Parlay back on track after discussing three matches in depth. 

Visit RotoWire this season for sports betting picks and our weekly Kits & Wagers betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, but we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGM and PointsBet. For sports bettors in Kansas, sports betting is live in the state. Use our Kansas betting promos guide to sign up for the best sportsbooks.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 6
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 6
DFS Soccer: Leicester City v. Manchester United EPL DraftKings Showdown Preview
DFS Soccer: Leicester City v. Manchester United EPL DraftKings Showdown Preview
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 6
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 6
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Wednesday, Aug. 31: Which Favorite Should You Fade?
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Wednesday, Aug. 31: Which Favorite Should You Fade?
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Targets
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday EPL Targets
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Wednesday EPL Picks
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Wednesday EPL Picks