Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 31

EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 31

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
April 14, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are fresh off a combined 7-0-1 weekend of Premier League betting as they take aim at Gameweek 31. Villa and Newcastle are both in form, so how do you bet this matchup? What's the deal with Chelsea? Should you bet on Manchester United without Marcus Rashford? The lads give their best bets and go for another win on their Team Parlay.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 63-48-2 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
AJ on DraftKings: EPL Week 31 Best Bets (Video)
AJ on DraftKings: EPL Week 31 Best Bets (Video)
Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 31
Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 31
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
DraftKings Champions League DFS: UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 12
DraftKings Champions League DFS: UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 12
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 12
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, April 12
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31