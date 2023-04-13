Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 31

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

It's a wonder how I made it a couple years in this article without suggesting corner bets. It's become my bread and butter this season and they've only recently seeped into this article. The main reason I'm 55-26 on Kits & Wagers (I assume you're watching) is because of corner bets.

It's a different way to bet and often doesn't rely on a team finishing or allowing goals. I think that's the main reason I'm having success. If you can project how a match will be played, that usually leads to corners. Otherwise, betting on goals or teams to win often relies on teams finishing chances, something that is never guaranteed.

Record: 63-48-2. Up $1,726 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Bournemouth at Tottenham

Bournemouth over 3.5 corners against Tottenham -115

Tottenham haven't lost in their last five home matches, but that doesn't mean they're dominating and suffocating opponents. Only a few matches ago, they went up early on Nottingham Forest and gave up 10 corners. Bournemouth have shown life in recent matches, correlating with the return of Marcus Tavernier to the lineup.

I don't think Bournemouth will get many corners if they repeat what they did in the prior meeting, which is lead by at least one goal for the majority of the match. If that doesn't happen, I think they have enough to push and get opportunities whether in an even match or down a goal at Tottenham. My bet is Bournemouth over 3.5 corners at -115, but I think race to five corners at +475 is in play if Tottenham score early.

EPL Best Bets for Brentford at Wolverhampton

'No' on both teams to score between Wolves and Brentford -110

I hit this bet last weekend with Wolves-Chelsea and the only goal in that match was a bit of magic from Matheus Nunes. Wolves had a bit of an initial jolt under Julen Lopetegui, but that's kind of worn off because even though they beat Chelsea, they didn't exactly outplay them. In prior contests, they were lucky to equalize late at Nottingham Forest and before that they gave up four goals to Leeds United.

The other side of this bet is that Brentford play a tad more defensive away from home, as long as you throw out the 3-3 result at Brighton. For the most part, they play safer and will try to get that goal or two from a counter or set piece. Against Brighton, all of their set pieces resulted in goals and they finished with just seven shots.

I think either side could take a 1-0 win here and that leaves me at 'no' on both teams to score at -110 odds.

EPL Best Bets for Fulham at Everton

Everton -.25 corners in first half against Fulham -110

Throwing together a single-game parlay with Fulham double chance last week came back to bite me and I'm not going to do that with Everton. Instead, it's a simple bet on corners for the Toffees against a team I think they may have an advantage against. My main worry is that they looked worse without Abdoulaye Doucoure last match, though that also came at Old Trafford.

No matter, Fulham's underlying numbers are rearing their head, having lost four straight in league play and now they're away to a team in need of points. I think Sean Dyche will have the Toffees ready to press from the start, leading to more corners in the first half.

Of note, quarter bets (-.25) like this means that you win the bet if Everton have more corners and you get half your money back if corners are even.

EPL Best Bets for Liverpool at Leeds United

Both teams to score no draw between Leeds and Liverpool +115

I don't know what my numbers are, but I've probably been bad at betting overs this season. And now, I'm taking one of the more difficult bets to hit since you need at least three goals and for it not to be a draw.

Leeds have had… issues without Tyler Adams in the midfield, allowing multiple goals to everyone but Nottingham Forest. I know Liverpool are bad away from home, but Leeds have been worse. If Liverpool can't at least score without Champions League to worry about and against a side that just gave up five goals to Crystal Palace, then maybe it truly is a lost season.

Of course, with this bet, I'm at least leaving myself open to a Leeds win, which at this point, still seems possible.

Adam's Betting History (for this article)

2021: 88-92-8. Up $222 on $100 bets.

2020: 78-91-1. Up $228 on $100 bets.