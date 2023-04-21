Soccer Betting
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 32

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
April 21, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen return for Beers and Wagers in the Premier League, betting on three matches before getting to a FA Cup Team Parlay. They went cold last week, but it's a new week of betting with Brentford-Aston Villa, Leicester City-Wolverhampton and Sunday's marquee matchup between Newcastle and Tottenham. While the FA Cup games dominate the weekend, the Premier League never rests.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 66-49-2 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.

