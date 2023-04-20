Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 32

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

There are eight matches in Gameweek 32 and we talk about three of them on Kits & Wagers. That leaves me with five matches to glean bets from in this article and of course, one of them is a bet on Bournemouth corners.

Record: 66-49-2. Up $1,923 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Nottingham Forest at Liverpool

Liverpool to beat Nottingham Forest in a shutout -110

Jurgen Klopp has taken a page from Pep Guardiola's book in recent games, pushing Trent Alexander-Arnold to more of a midfield role in a somewhat 3-2-4-1 formation with the ball. That's led to better control of matches and fewer opportunities allowed.

They gave up two first-half goals to Arsenal and then controlled the second half as the Gunners finished with just nine shots. The best opportunity for Leeds on Monday was from a defensive miscue as Liverpool had 74 percent of possession.

There's a chance Liverpool make another defensive mistake, but Nottingham Forest have been bad away from home all season and just as worrying as the 36 goals allowed, they've scored just five away goals in 15 matches. If you can't find a 'win to nil' bet, put together a single-game parlay of Liverpool ML and 'no' on both teams to score or Forest under .5 goals.

EPL Best Bets for Leeds United at Fulham

Over 2.5 goals between Fulham and Leeds -115

Surely, this can't be right. Is this a trap? Is someone playing a game? Leeds have allowed 11 goals in their last two matches, both at home, and there have been at least three goals in each of their last five matches without Tyler Adams.

To get -115 odds on over 2.5 goals doesn't really make sense, especially since this meeting was 3-2 the first time. Sure, it's two teams that have struggled to score at times this season, but Leeds are allowing goals to everyone and it wouldn't be surprising if Fulham scored three themselves.

Of course, Fulham home matches tend to be lower scoring and these teams played to a 2-0 result in the FA Cup about two months ago, but Adams played in that game and Leeds weirdly played three central midfielders. I'll jump on the public over bet and hope I don't regret it.

EPL Best Bets for West Ham United at Bournemouth

Bournemouth race to 3 corners against West Ham +115

I'm addicted. I continue to bet Bournemouth corners when I should just bet them to take a point, or even win. But I'm trying one last time.

West Ham are probably the most confounding team in terms of corners, as they don't keep possession and don't give up that many corners, something that lost me a bet against Arsenal last weekend. Still, away from home, after Thursday's second leg against Gent, I think there's value with the Cherries.

While West Ham won the first meeting between these sides fairly easily, that was in October and Bournemouth have been playing better since Marcus Tavernier returned from injury. I think they'll have more possession and they could finish with more corners.

Instead of asking them to get to five, I'll take them race to three corners at plus odds. If you don't like fun, under 4.5 corners in the first half at +100 seems like good value, as well.

