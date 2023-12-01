FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Dec. 2

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

Saturday presents a five-game Premier League slate on FanDuel with three games kicking off at 10 a.m. ET, followed by one at 12:30 p.m. and then at 3 p.m. You should plan to check in within that last hour before the late games lock to ensure your players are starting. Arsenal are the biggest favorite on the slate against Wolves, but Brentford aren't too far behind in a home matchup with Luton Town.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Bryan Mbeumo, BRE vs. LUT ($22): Bruno Fernandes ($21) and Bukayo Saka ($23) are the other two options above $20 on this slate and while both are in strong form, I am going to side with the matchup that Mbeumo gets against Luton. He has a majority of the set pieces for Brentford and even in two recent matchups against Arsenal and Liverpool, he produced solid value. His upside has been evident multiple times this season, scoring 57 FanDuel points against Burnley a little more than a month ago. Mbeumo is also tied with Alexander Isak ($20) as the most likely goalscorer on the slate. Isak is in play but is much more goal dependent for fantasy production than any of the other options.

Leandro Trossard, ARS vs WOL ($17): Trossard is one of the mid-range options I mentioned and should get a split of sets for Arsenal. Other mid-range options include Neal Maupay ($16) and Yoane Wissa ($16) on the Brentford side, as well as Alejandro Garnacho ($16). Morgan Gibbs-White ($18), James Garner ($17) and the Burnley duo of Josh Brownhill ($15) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson ($15) are all also worthwhile plays for this slate.

Zeki Amdouni, BRN vs. SHU ($14): As mentioned, Burnley are solid favorites and while I prefer their set-piece takers, Amdouni is a quality GPP play with some upside at this price tag. He is pretty goal dependent, but has solid goalscoring odds. There are a few more really cheap options who allow you to pay up in other spots.

Thomas Doyle ($10) and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde ($13) should split sets for Wolves and while that matchup is the worst on the slate, they are cheap. Lewis Miley ($11) seems to get most of his fantasy production from defensive stats as seen midweek against Paris Saint-Germain, but I could see him racking up some in what should be a back-and-forth game against Manchester United. Miguel Almiron ($14) is worth a shout in a game where Newcastle should score at least once.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier, NEW vs. MU ($15): It's hard to argue with Trippier week to week, as he has most set pieces for Newcastle and isn't priced extremely high anymore. His upside hasn't hit since he went on the long assist streak back in September and October, but due to set pieces, an assist is always possible. I like Newcastle at home against a struggling Manchester United side.

Harry Toffolo ($14) has turned into a consistent producer for Nottingham Forest, but it's hard to pair him with Trippier making him likely a GPP-only option. Takehiro Tomiyasu ($11) had two assists midweek and isn't a bad play for the slate's biggest favorite, while his teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko ($10) isn't a bad value, either. Charlie Taylor ($11) has been consistent lately and this is a good matchup for Burnley. Luke Shaw ($13) has been decent since returning last weekend, but I don't love the price away to Newcastle.

Craig Dawson, WOL at ARS ($12): Dawson and teammate Max Kilman ($12) have some appeal for their defensive floor against Arsenal. Dawson showed his immense upside against Bournemouth a few games ago when he scored 38 FanDuel points racking up tackles, clearances and even a couple shots. As always, you can look at Tom Lockyer ($13) and Gabriel Osho ($11) for Luton who should be under fire once more. The center-backs for Sheffield are cheap in Anel Ahmedhodzic ($10), Jack Robinson ($10) and Auston Trusty ($9).

GOALKEEPER

David Raya, ARS vs. WOL ($13): With Arsenal being at home having the best clean sheet odds, Raya is the top goalkeeper if you can afford him. Mark Flekken ($12) is a GPP pivot for Brentford. If you need salary savings, Odysseas Vlachodimos ($10) and Jordan Pickford ($10) are the same price in the most even game on the slate, though I prefer the one at home. If you feel differently than me about Manchester United, Andre Onana ($9) is cheap and doesn't pair badly with Kieran Trippier on the other side. For example, if Man United get up a goal, Trippier is a great play chasing the game for Newcastle as he will rack up crosses and shots created, which could create even more save opportunities for Onana.

