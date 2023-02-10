FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, Feb. 11

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

Saturday's Premier League slate features six games for the second consecutive Saturday offering us an extra game from a normal slate with additional players to consider. Arsenal are the biggest favorites on the slate with the highest implied goals scored odds while Tottenham at Leicester City is the game with the highest total goal odds on the slate.

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Harry Kane, TOT at LEI ($23): Kane is the most expensive forward on the slate, but for good reason, as he has the highest implied goal odds at -105, shared with Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic ($22). Kane is in good form with goals in two straight and four in his last five Premier League matches. He does have one dud with a 2.6-point effort away at Manchester City two weeks ago, but facing this shaky Leicester backline is not a matchup to fear. Kane separates himself as the top play not only because of his goal odds and guaranteed role on penalties, but also due to his role as a playmaker shown in his 30.9-point effort on January 15th against Arsenal where he didn't get onto the score sheet.

Bukayo Saka, ARS vs. BRE ($20): Let's use this section to talk about Martin Odegaard ($19), Gabriel Martinelli ($18), and Eddie Nketiah ($18) as well considering Arsenal attacking pieces are sure to be popular. Saka offers the most well-rounded game of the four with goal upside on top of open play value, but is the most expensive. Odegaard has a role on setpieces at times and assist potential, but lacks goal upside compared to the other three players. Martinelli compares the most favorably to Saka and actually has slightly better goal odds while Nketiah is goal dependent with the best goal odds of the quartet at +150. All four can be in consideration and are similarly priced, with Saka offering the best total package and Nketiah being the cheap option that could potentially score a hat trick.

Pascal Gross, BHA at CRY ($16): There are plenty of midfielders on the slate who dominate set pieces with Gross and teammate Solomon March ($17) being two. March has better open play value than Gross with both usually splitting set pieces. James Ward-Prowse ($16) is also on the slate and always a threat from a dead ball, but lacks much open play upside if he doesn't score a goal.

Adama Traore, WOL vs SOU ($10): Traore is expected to start and is a cheaper attacking option in a matchup that doesn't look likely to feature many goals. That said, Traore has a nice game for Fanduel purposes as he creates chances and draws a ton of fouls while playing in the final third for Wolves. Cheaper players similar to Traore include Bournemouth's Hamed Traore ($10), Southampton's Kamaldeen Sulemana ($13), and Crystal Palace's Michael Olise ($12).

DEFENDER

Ivan Perisic, TOT at LEI ($10): If you want the best attacking option at defense it's Kieran Trippier ($16), but it's hard to pay his price tag and feel great about your four midfielders/forwards. Perisic provides a nice discount from Trippier for a similar skillset with his main difference being the fact he doesn't have a guaranteed role on any set pieces. Perisic, or any Spurs wing-back for that matter, are worth a look at discounted defender prices due to their attacking upside. One ultra-cheap attacking fullback who could return to the mix is Leicester's Ricardo Pereira ($5), though it's unlikely he'll start from the opening whistle after just recently recovering from an Achilles injury.

Harry Souttar, LEI vs. TOT ($9): Souttar is cheap and expected to start for a team that should be on the backfoot the majority of the match leading to a solid floor of points from defensive stats, especially clearances. Kristoffer Ajer ($8) is a similar play facing Arsenal for Brentford, while Joel Veltman ($9) could also line up at center-back again with Brighton favored at Crystal Palace.

GOALKEEPER

Gavin Bazunu, SOU vs. WOL ($10): Bazunu has been struggling of late conceding eight goals in Southampton's past four matches with his last clean sheet coming in October. That said he's a cheap goalkeeper at home in the match with the lowest implied goal total. He may not end up with a clean sheet but Bazunu is certainly the paydown option at goalkeeper if you need to save salary to pay up for attacking players.

