FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets

Erling Haaland, MCI v. CRY ($23): Unlike last Saturday's slate that really only had Gabriel Jesus ($21) as a top attacking option, this one has Haaland, who has -200 anytime goalscorer odds, Mohamed Salah ($23), Kevin De Bruyne ($22), and a few others. Manchester City host Crystal Palace where they have the second-highest implied goal total behind Liverpool who host Bournemouth. Both teams are coming off a tough result last match but should have a much easier matchup while playing at home. Haaland has three goals and one assist to his name, while Salah has two goals and leads the league in scoring chances created (13). You'll likely see at least one of Salah or Haaland in most lineups, while Jesus is an interesting differential pick against Fulham. De Bruyne is a known quantity it wouldn't be surprising if he finished with at least 30 fantasy points for the third time in four matches.

Ivan Toney, BRE v. EVE ($18): I wanted to go with James Maddison ($17) in this spot, but he's battling an injury and could be named to the bench or miss out altogether. Toney has been impressive to begin the season, as he's scored two goals and provided two assists, while producing at least 25 fantasy points in three matches against Leicester, Manchester United and Fulham. I was a bit surprised to see this match have the lowest implied goal total considering how many goals Brentford have been scoring, but I still think this is a good matchup for Toney and Brentford. Martin Odegaard ($18) dropped a 40-point performance last week and should benefit from playing at home against Fulham. Aleksandar Mitrovic ($17) has been a menace at forward with three goals and eight shots on goal. He'll have a stiff test against Arsenal's much-improved backline. Leeds United are off to an impressive start and a big reason for that is the play of Rodrigo ($17), as he's scored four goals, provided one assist and finished above 23 points in all three matches. Jack Harrison ($16) is the cheapest of the group and has benefitted from taking most of Leeds United's set pieces as he's tied with Kevin De Bruyne for the second-most scoring chances created behind Mohamed Salah.

Alex Iwobi, EVE at BRE ($13): When going this far down the pricing structure, you're not looking for sexy, you're looking for someone who can get at least 10 points with a slight touch of upside. Alex Iwobi has done that in all three matches for an underperforming Everton side. They'll hit the road to face a Brentford side conceding the most shots on goal and second-most chances created on this slate. Eberechi Eze ($13) fits a similar mold and should supply some defensive work as Palace travel to Manchester City. He's had over 10 points in consecutive matches. Alexis Mac Allister ($12) scored from the penalty spot last weekend and is another cheap option.

Tyler Adams, LEE at BRI ($12): Unlike Iwobi, Adams doesn't have as good of a matchup and he operates as more of a deep-lying midfielder. He's scored at least 10.4 points in each match and is a main reason why Leeds have started so well. Brighton concede the second most interceptions behind Leeds, which bodes well for a player with his playing style. Adam Lallana ($11) should start in Brighton's midfield and could benefit for the very same reasons as Adams. On he downside, Lallana has yet to play 90 minutes. Harvey Elliott ($11) is getting consistent playing time for Liverpool during their injury crisis and is a cheap option on the biggest favorite on the slate.

Joachim Andersen, CRY at MCI ($14): Anderson continues to pace the Premier League in clearances and should be able to add to that total against Manchester City, where Palace will likely be forced to defend for long stretches. Andersen is their top option, but you may be able to find a bit more value in Marc Guehi ($10), who will also start alongside Andersen and possibly Joel Ward ($9). Jonny Evans ($8) and Leicester face a Chelsea side who force the most tackles won and blocks, as well as the second-most clearances, giving the potential for a big performance at a cheap price.

Joe Gomez, LIV v. BOU ($8): The start to Liverpool's season has been less than ideal, which is why Joe Gomez is in a consistent starting role at center-back. Despite taking two points of a possible nine, they're still the biggest favorite on the slate with the best clean sheet odds. It's worth taking a flier on Gomez in this favorable matchup at his price. You could also consider Lloyd Kelly ($14) or Chris Mepham ($14) for the sheer amount of clearances they should provide against Liverpool, though they're nearly double the price. Marcos Senesi ($9) is expected to be the third center-back and is the cheapest of the three for Bournemouth.

David Raya, BRE v. EVE ($11): Alisson ($15) and Ederson ($14) unsurprisingly top the goalkeeper pricing as they have the top two clean sheet odds, though both are coming off performances where they conceded multiple goals. I'd look for a bit more value here with someone like Raya. Brentford and Everton have the lowest implied goal total and Raya is second in the Premier League in saves (13). On top of the saves, Brentford have decent clean sheet odds and the Everton attack doesn't really strike fear into anyone. Other mid-tier options include Robert Sanchez ($11) and Illan Meslier ($9), who will play each other. The cheapest expected starting goalkeeper is Vicente Guaita ($6) as he gets to travel to Manchester City, where he could have a monster day if he can keep City out of his own net.

