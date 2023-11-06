Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 12

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Bart Verbruggen (10-percent rostered) or Jason Steele (16 percent): Whoever ends up starting for Brighton is the streaming pick of the week in a home matchup against a toothless Sheffield United attack. Steele started three of the last four while Verbruggen started last time out, making it tricky to know which keeper will be in net Sunday. As always, keep an eye on the starting XI before kickoff and choose accordingly.

DEFENDERS

Harry Maguire (21 percent): Maguire is back with four straight starts in the Premier League, resulting in scores of 12, 8.5, -2, and 18.5 fantasy points. Maguire isn't exciting in attack, but he continues to start and has a top-tier matchup at home against Luton Town.

Alex Moreno (51 percent): Moreno probably isn't a pick for this week, but it's worth checking if he's available as he returned to the matchday squad after a hamstring injury sidelined him to start the season. Moreno was excellent down the stretch last campaign finishing with three assists, 22 chances created and 48 crosses in 19 appearances. The only issues are Moreno's fitness level and that Lucas Digne has played well at left-back, which could lead to the pair splitting minutes, at best.

MIDFIELDERS

Joe Willock (43 percent): Willock is only a streamer as I expect him to enter Newcastle's lineup at the weekend for the suspended Bruno Guimaraes in the midfield three. Willock is just recovering from an Achilles injury so he may not go the full 90 minutes, but he has sneaky upside coming off a productive season that saw him earn nine goal contributions. This is also one of the softest matchups on the schedule against Bournemouth.

James Milner (two percent): I'm not that excited about Milner as the veteran is unlikely to the full 90 whenever he takes the pitch. That said, he's made back-to-back league starts for an injury-riddled Brighton starting at both right-back and in midfield. Milner scored eight points in 78 minutes against Everton at the weekend and gets an excellent home match against Sheffield United this gameweek.

FORWARDS

Jay Rodriguez (one percent): Rodriguez started and played the entirety of the match during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace, scoring 7.5 points on the back of three shots. I'm not that optimistic about Rodriguez, especially this week against Arsenal. Still, Burnley have injuries up top that have created an opportunity for Rodriguez, namely the illness to Lyle Foster. Forward isn't an easy position to find starters on waivers, making Rodriguez a speculative add if nothing else.

Neal Maupay (11 percent): I hope you were one of the six percent who picked up Maupay after reading this article last week, as he started and scored in a 15-point performance against West Ham. The next two weeks are much tougher with an away trip to Liverpool before a home match against Arsenal. Despite that, Maupay still has value if he can continue to earn a place in the starting XI. The worry is that Brentford tend to only play two forwards in tougher matchups, possibly leading to more bench appearances for Maupay.