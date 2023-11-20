Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 13

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Robert Sanchez (46-percent rostered): Sanchez is barely below the cutoff, but where available he makes for a nice pickup in Week 13 against an injury-hampered Newcastle team. If Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson are both out, Sanchez is an almost easy play, as Newcastle failed to score in their game before the break without both strikers. James Trafford (13 percent) and Jordan Pickford (46 percent) are also good streams this week if Sanchez is not available.

DEFENDERS

Nayef Aguerd (34 percent): Emerson Palmieri (44 percent) is a more attacking defender from full-back, but Aguerd is more readily available and a matchup with Burnley is favorable. Aguerd lacks attacking upside as a center-back, but he posted 20.75 points in a comparable matchup, a 2-0 win over Sheffield United earlier this season. Burnley don't score many goals so a clean sheet could be in the cards, as well.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (14 percent): Ait-Nouri is starting to turn the corner, posting 4.75, 4.5 and an 11.75-point performance across his last three matches. In the 2-1 comeback win over Tottenham, Ait-Nouri took two shots, created four chances and crossed eight times. He's starting to take some corners again due to the injury to Pedro Neto, which only boosts his attacking floor while facing a Fulham side that has only scored 10 goals in 12 matches. Matt Doherty (17 percent) should not be rostered more than Ait-Nouri, but he and Nelson Semedo (18 percent) are also worthwhile streaming picks.

MIDFIELDERS

Harry Wilson (37 percent): This is a bit risky as Fulham don't play until Monday and Wilson has started in just one of their last five matches. That said, across those five appearances Wilson has taken eight shots, created four chances and crossed four times which makes him a solid floor player on Fantrax. While I just stated Fulham aren't scoring goals, you don't need Wilson to score or assist to get to 10 Fantrax points in a start.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (14 percent): It's taken a while for Bellegarde to come good after I recommended picking him up following his move to Wolves as he missed time through suspension and injury shortly after arriving. He's flashed some upside in the past two matches, scoring 14 points off the bench during a 2-1 loss to Sheffield United before posting 6.5 points in the win over Tottenham. Bellegarde is splitting corners when starting giving a boost to his floor and is one of the more creative options at Gary O'Neil's disposal.

FORWARDS

Antoine Semenyo (13 percent): Semenyo has started two of Bournemouth's last three matches scoring 20 and 7.5 points at Fantrax. A goal did the heavy lifting in the 20-point performance, but Semenyo has taken six shots, created three chances and crossed once in those two matches while also chipping in with three tackles. Forward remains as thin as ever and a matchup against Sheffield United is one of the few to take advantage of for a team like Bournemouth.

Chiedozie Ogbene (13 percent): Ogbene remains under utilized for the returns he's been getting, scoring under seven points in just one his last five matches which included scoring his first goal of the season in an 18-point performance against Nottingham Forest. He's been mostly matchup proof with back-to-back eight point matches against Liverpool and Manchester United. Starting Luton Town players is never thrilling, but Ogbene is an unsung player who can add depth at forward for Fantrax managers.