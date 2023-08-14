Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 2

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Max Aarons (three percent): Aarons made the move from Norwich City last week, joining Bournemouth on a permanent deal. He's an exciting talent at full-back and has produced three assists, 27 shots, 43 chances created and 123 crosses over the course of 70 appearances in the Premier League (all with Norwich). Those are solid attacking returns for the right-back and he should fit into a Bournemouth side looking to play attacking football. A rough run of fixtures awaits, however, with Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Brighton and Arsenal all in the next six gameweeks.

Robert Sanchez (32-percent rostered): Following Kepa Arrizabalaga 's loan to Real Madrid for the season, Sanchez becomes the new No. 1 for Chelsea. Sanchez conceded a goal and made one save during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Liverpool and doesn't face another "big six" side until Oct. 21 against Arsenal. While we're still not sure how improved Chelsea will be this season, Sanchez's good run of fixtures plus experience make him a worthwhile pickup for managers who are looking for goalkeeper help or take a streaming route at the position.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Robert Sanchez (32-percent rostered): Following Kepa Arrizabalaga's loan to Real Madrid for the season, Sanchez becomes the new No. 1 for Chelsea. Sanchez conceded a goal and made one save during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Liverpool and doesn't face another "big six" side until Oct. 21 against Arsenal. While we're still not sure how improved Chelsea will be this season, Sanchez's good run of fixtures plus experience make him a worthwhile pickup for managers who are looking for goalkeeper help or take a streaming route at the position.

DEFENDERS

Max Aarons (three percent): Aarons made the move from Norwich City last week, joining Bournemouth on a permanent deal. He's an exciting talent at full-back and has produced three assists, 27 shots, 43 chances created and 123 crosses over the course of 70 appearances in the Premier League (all with Norwich). Those are solid attacking returns for the right-back and he should fit into a Bournemouth side looking to play attacking football. A rough run of fixtures awaits, however, with Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Brighton and Arsenal all in the next six gameweeks.

Emerson (44 percent): Emerson got the nod over Pedro Porro in the opener, scoring a goal during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Brentford. While Spurs aren't using wing-back's under new manager Ange Postecoglou, there remains attacking upside as the Australian uses his full-backs to get width in his 4-2-3-1 system. This is likely the last week to pick up Emerson before he eclipses the 50-percent roster rate.

MIDFIELDERS

James Ward-Prowse (one percent): He's back! Ward-Prowse joined West Ham on Monday following weeks of speculation on his arrival and is the highest priority pickup heading into Week 2. Ward-Prowse had 13 goal involvements with a relegated Southampton side a year ago and is a prolific free-kick taker and dead-ball specialist. If he had been draft eligible he would have been a high pick and may require large bids to acquire his services from the waiver wire. There are currently some competition for places, but Ward-Prowse's arrival could open the door for Lucas Paqueta to join Manchester City, opening up space in the West Ham starting XI. Even then, Ward-Prowse would expect to replace someone like Pablo Fornals, as well.

Oliver Norwood (19 percent): While targeting recently promoted sides for players is not always the best method, there can be solid value on the scrapheap as Norwood showed with a nine-point effort during Saturday's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace. Norwood took all five corners in the match, tying for the team-high with five crosses while also creating two chances. The midfielder is not much of a goal threat with just four across his last four seasons, but he has crossed over 200 times in his last two campaigns in the Championship and is a player who can get to 10 Fantrax points any given weekend due to his role on set pieces.

FORWARDS

Bobby Decordova-Reid (seven percent): Decordova-Reid's stat line was boosted with his goal on Saturday to lead Fulham past Everton 1-0. That said, it's a little surprising to see his roster rate this low after a solid season a year ago where he was used heavily in helping Fulham to a decent season. Decordova-Reid can do a little of everything while playing on the wing for Fulham but will need to fend off competition from both Willian and Harry Wilson moving forward.

Anthony Elanga (41 percent): Elanga had an assist after being brought into the match in the 80th minute during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Arsenal. The former Manchester United youngster has a lot of talent but will need to carve out a role with his new club before being someone to trust in fantasy. Elanga has upside and while he may not be worthy of a high-waiver claim this week, if he can crack the starting XI against Sheffield United on Friday, there are plenty of worse options to stream at the forward position.