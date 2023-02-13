Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 24

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Vicente Guaita (22-percent rostered): Guaita is quietly the third-highest scoring goalkeeper on Fantrax, ahead of the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and David de Gea. The keeper has been piling up saves of late with 19 in his past three matches while conceding just three times. A solid matchup away at Brentford combined with that recent form makes Guaita a pickup for the weekend.

Neto (four percent): Neto is also in good form with 15 saves in his previous three matches while allowing a goal in each. That's good enough for double-digit point totals in each match and now he gets a trip to Wolverhampton, who remain one of the lowest scoring teams in the league.

DEFENDER

Antonee Robinson (45 percent): Robinson has taken a 14-percent rostership boost after three straight double-digit performances culminating in Saturday's 25.25 effort against Nottingham Forest. The incredible thing about all three of those performances is that Robinson hasn't scored or assisted in any. Instead, his point totals have been lifted by his attacking upside and crossing ability from left-back. Fulham are a good team and Robinson has a big target to aim for when crossing from the flank in Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Ricardo Pereira (15 percent): Pereira returned from a ruptured Achilles injury to make his season debut Saturday. Pereira is worth a speculative add as his game is well suited to Fantrax when fully fit. It's been a few years, but during his first two seasons with Leicester, Pereira totaled 13 goal involvements, 164 crosses and 60 chances created, showing his upside. Even if he doesn't fully match those lofty totals, Pereira does pose attacking threat in a position that doesn't offer a ton.

MIDFIELDERS

Kamaldeen Sulemana (15 percent): Sulemana was here last week and remains a solid add in the midfield after starting and scoring nine points during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Wolves. Sulemana lined up as a forward during the match, so he's misclassified on Fantrax, and fired six shots to help boost his point total. Southampton aren't the greatest team, but if Sulemana continues to start in a forward role he is worth adding to your roster.

Hamed Traore (15 percent): Traore is a talented player who joined Bournemouth in the January window, posting 9.5 and 10.5 points in his first two starts. While Bournemouth are a poor side, Traore has a game suited for Fantrax purposes, crossing 15 times and creating five chances in just 151 minutes. He also seems to have taken on set-piece duties as he took all four corner kicks for Bournemouth during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Newcastle, though the inevitable return of Marcus Tavernier could change that.

FORWARDS

Kelechi Iheanacho (27 percent): Iheanacho has started back-to-back matches, posting 25.5 and 26 points while scoring twice and adding three assists. Consistency has long been the issue with Iheanacho, as he's a talented player who often goes through stretches of solid form followed by stretches of not even starting. It'd be hard to keep him out of the Leicester lineup after two great performances, but now is a tough time to add the attacker with upcoming matches against Manchester United and Arsenal.

Noni Madueke (41 percent): Madueke was one of Chelsea's many January signings, going under the radar compared to the likes of Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez. Madueke started at the weekend, posting seven fantasy points in 67 minutes after scoring 6.5 points during his 45-minute debut the week before against Fulham. If Madueke continues to start, he's worth an add at a thin forward position as he can cross and draw enough fouls to put up peripheral stats. However, the winger wasn't that prolific in the Eredivisie and faces stiff competition with the multiple options in attack Chelsea have at their disposal.