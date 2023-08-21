Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 3

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Thomas Kaminski (four-percent rostered): Robert Sanchez remains below 50 percent after last week and is a better play if still available, as he's on the other side of this matchup, but for those desperate for a goalie stream Kaminski is a high-risk, high-reward option. He scored 9.5 Fantrax points in Luton's debut, a 4-0 loss to Brighton, off the back of eight saves. That kind of save total is something to target at the position and with Luton likely being under assault all season, Kaminski has a chance to post solid returns even in losing efforts. Throw in the fact that Chelsea still look weak in front of goal and there's the potential for a massive outing Friday. Matt Turner (34 percent) is another solid option against a Manchester United squad who, similar to Chelsea, look to still have issues scoring goals.

DEFENDERS

Serge Aurier (36 percent): Aurier had a massive performance Friday, assisting twice during Forest's 2-1 win over Sheffield United. He was a popular streaming pick last season, as well, as he's shown the ability to to get forward from his full-back role. The timing isn't the best with matchups against Manchester United and Chelsea the next two weeks, but neither "big six" side is exactly firing on all cylinders to start the campaign.

Emerson Palmieri (22 percent): After recommending Spurs' Emerson a week ago, this week I'm moving to the West Ham variety as the full-back scored 15 points during Sunday's 3-1 win over Chelsea despite not scoring, assisting or keeping a clean sheet. The full-back has yet to show much in attack this season, but he has four tackles in each of his past two matches helping to boost his defensive stat lines. It's a tough match against Brighton next, but the following match against Luton Town is certainly one to get excited for.

MIDFIELDERS

Nicolo Zaniolo (one percent): Zaniolo has signed for Aston Villa, completing a loan move from Galatasaray for the remainder of the season. A talented Italian who fell out with Roma manager Jose Mourinho last year, Zaniolo has the type of profile to target for attacking midfielders. In 2021/22, Zaniolo had just two goal involvements but fired 70 shots, crossed 57 times and created 28 chances in just 28 appearances. The midfielder will face competition for playing time in Villa's lineup, but injuries to Emiliano Buendia, Philippe Coutinho and Leon Bailey may clear a path to playing time as Zaniolo can play across the front, as well as in midfield.

Tyler Adams (zero percent), Wataru Endo (one percent), Romeo Lavia (five percent): I'm grouping all three of these new arrivals together with Adams joining Bournemouth, Endo signing for Liverpool and Lavia arriving to Chelsea. All three are defensive-minded midfielders and lower on priority for me in the waiver wire as none have the kind of upside worth spending big to acquire.

Of the three, I think Adams has the clearest path to playing time right away and Lavia being a depth option at Chelsea likely to struggle for playing time behind Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. Endo may end up starting as the holding midfielder for Liverpool, but his job will likely be to screen the back four and not get forward making him a great real-life fit but not much of a fantasy option.

FORWARDS

Adama Traore (27 percent): Traore will be staying in the Premier League after joining Fulham on a free transfer. I love Traore's game for fantasy purposes, the issue is that real life managers hate his game for real life purposes. There's talent in the boots and he's been a source of attacking upside for Fantrax managers throughout his Premier League career. That said, the playing time has always been maddening and he'll need to carve out a role with his new club before you can fully support adding him in a major way. If he draws a start, he's always worth a stream.

Fabio Silva (15 percent): Forward is as thin as always on the waiver wire this week, leading me to take a look at Silva, who scored 6.0 and 7.5 points in his opening two matches despite playing just 66 minutes. Silva drew the start during Saturday's 4-1 loss to Brighton, but he was pulled after managing just one shot. That said, Matheus Cunha and Pablo Sarabia haven't been firing in goals with Wolves still desperate for someone who can score goals. Silva is worth a cheap flier if available to see if he can stick as a starter for upcoming contests. If you want to wait, Sasa Kalajdzic (four percent) could eventually earn the starting job up top but is working on fitness following a year out with a torn ACL.