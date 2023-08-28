Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 4

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Wes Foderingham (12-percent rostered): Foderingham and Sheffield United impressed on Sunday during a hard fought 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, as the keeper produced 12 Fantrax points. That's the second double-digit effort of the season for Foderingham, having allowed five goals and made 16 saves in his three league starts. A home matchup against an Everton side who have yet to score a goal this season makes Foderingham my top keeper stream of the week.

Something else to keep an eye on at the keeper position is who starts this week for Brighton with Bart Verbruggen (20 percent) being preferred to Jason Steele (35 percent) against West Ham for unknown reasons. Also, Djordje Petrovic (0 percent) has joined Chelsea and should compete with Robert Sanchez for the No. 1 role.

DEFENDERS

Hugo Bueno (five percent): I intended to stream Rayan Ait-Nouri (four percent) this past weekend, but it was Bueno who drew the start in a 10.75-point performance during a 1-0 win over Everton. The Wolves back line should be a spot to look to this weekend for streaming as they face a similar matchup against a Crystal Palace side who want to win games 1-0. A low-implied goal total leads me to look at guys like Max Kilman (26 percent), Nelson Semedo (22 percent) and Craig Dawson (19 percent), as well with Bueno the priority if starting due to not being a total dud in attack as shown by his four crosses against Everton.

Tyrick Mitchell (31 percent): On the other side of that matchup, Mitchell is averaging just over 5.5 points per game through the first three matches of the season. Mitchell offers some attacking upside to go with solid clean sheet odds this weekend, as he's crossed eight times and created two chances. Joel Ward (nine percent) is also an option as Wolves continue to struggle to put the ball in the net.

Elsewhere at defense, Gonzalo Montiel (one percent) joined Nottingham Forest from Sevilla last week and could be one to monitor going forward. He'll need to beat out Serge Aurier (68 percent) at right-back, but Montiel has some attacking prowess in his game with three assists, 39 crosses and 20 chances created last season in La Liga.

MIDFIELDERS

James Garner (18 percent): Recommending an Everton player doesn't feel great based on their rough start to the season, but Garner has started three-straight matches due to injuries to both Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi. Due to a role on set pieces, he's posted at least 5.5 points in every match while playing the entirety of the past two. Midfield is thin this week on the wire and while Everton are struggling, a matchup against Sheffield United is one that can be targeted. Garner has three shots, four chances created and 13 crosses in the first three matches.

Fabio Vieira (two percent): Vieira changed the match Saturday as Arsenal dropped points during their 2-2 draw with Fulham. The midfielder replaced Kai Havertz in the 56th minute and provided an assist on Arsenal's second goal with his lone chance created while crossing five times and taking one shot on goal. Havertz hasn't been overly exciting through three matches and Vieira's performance could lead to an improved role in the future. Now is a good time to take a flier on a talented player for one of the best teams in the league if you have room on your bench. Playing time is the main concern, but Saturday's performance coupled with Havertz's struggles could have caught Mikel Arteta's eye.

FORWARDS

Jeremy Doku (20 percent): Doku makes the jump to Manchester City after signing from Rennes last week. Doku impressed at the age of 18 during Euro 2020 for Belgium, and scored nine goals and provided nine assists while being a source of shots, chances created and crosses during three-plus injury-plagued seasons at Rennes. There's a ton of talent in his boots, but like with the majority of new City signings, it's all about playing time for the winger with Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden all ahead of him in the pecking order. Doku was on the bench Sunday against Sheffield United and is worth a speculative add or simply a name to keep in mind for when he cracks the starting XI.

Raul Jimenez (43 percent): It's rare that a starting forward is under the 50-percent roster cutoff, but Jimenez is available and now has the clear starting No. 9 role following the departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic. Jimenez needs to step up his performances to truly be viable for Fantrax managers, as he's had just five shots through the opening three matches. The forward has struggled in his past few seasons following a head injury, but impressed in 2019 with 17 goals in 38 appearances. Carlos Vinicius (13 percent) is one to watch as well if Jimenez can't take advantage of his opportunity for Fulham.