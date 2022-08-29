Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 5

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Following each Premier League Gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

Mark Travers (seven-percent rostered): Am I really recommending a keeper who just posted -7.75 points after allowing nine goals at the weekend? I sure am! Travers is coming off a three-match stretch against Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, culminating in the demolition this past weekend. On the positive, he posted a 15-point clean sheet in Gameweek 1 against Aston Villa. The matchups finally ease for the newly promoted side as Travers and Bournemouth face Wolves and Nottingham Forest the next two matches, two of the lowest scoring teams in the league through four games.

Illan Meslier (30 percent): Meslier was in this section last week and put up a respectable 5.5 points in a loss to Brighton. Meslier gets Everton and Brentford this week and while the Brentford trip may be a bit tricky, I will once again highlight the much improved Leeds defensive record through four matches this season.

DEFENDERS

Pervis Estupinan (38 percent): Estupinan rose 22 percent since last week's article, but he should be above the 50-percent mark. The main concern last week was how long it would take for him to integrate into the side, but those fears were quelled as Estupinan started Saturday and responded with 15.5 fantasy points. He needs to be picked up anywhere he is available as a defender with both attacking and clean-sheet upside in a strong Brighton side that doesn't have a truly difficult matchup until Oct. 1 against Liverpool.

Renan Lodi (zero percent): Lodi officially joined Nottingham Forest on Monday, signing on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid. Lodi is a left-sided player who could take over starting left wing-back duties from Harry Toffolo. The Brazilian put up 48 crosses and created 11 chances in 29 league appearances for Atleti last year, but he could see a bit more offensive output away from the rigid defensive structure of Diego Simeone. Lodi probably won't play Forest's first game of the week against Manchester City, but he is worth a look as Forest's schedule weakens after Wednesday's match, not facing another top-six side until Oct. 22.

MIDFIELDERS

Solomon March (40 percent): March plays on the opposite wing of Pervis Estupinan (usually), but he lacks the upside, as March cannot qualify for clean-sheet points on Fantrax. The midfielder is still a solid option for fantasy teams looking for midfield depth, as he has double-digit potential in any given game week. March is not a ceiling play, but he hasn't scored less than five points in any match this season, with multiple 11-point games, as well. He has open-play attacking upside, as Brighton look to play their wing-backs wide to whip in crosses and also plays a role on set pieces, splitting corner kicks with Pascal Gross.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (38 percent): Loftus-Cheek has become a preferred starter for Thomas Tuchel after starting at right wing-back in the past two matches. He's not playing a traditional wing-back role, however, as he tucks into midfield more often than not, especially after Conor Gallagher was sent off in the most recent match. Still, the resulting point totals have been useful, though Loftus-Cheek lacks upside with no double-digit game weeks yet. Of note, he had a great chance for an early goal against Leicester City last match and shot it right at Danny Ward. That said, a nailed on starter for a top-six side is useful with Chelsea not facing a fellow top side until Sept. 18 against Liverpool.

FORWARDS

Alexander Isak (eight percent): Isak is my priority pickup of the week after sealing a permanent move to Newcastle from Real Sociedad. Isak has insane pace, is excellent at carrying the ball and dribbling and has shown a high shot volume during his time at Sociedad. Though he scored only six goals last season due to a decline in chances provided to him, Isak scored 17 goals in the 20/21 campaign establishing him as a sought-after young forward in world football. His true talent is probably in between those two numbers, so while he will likely not approach 20 goals, at least in the near future, a forward who can score double digit-goals while offering peripheral stats is extremely valuable. Isak's only concern will be playing time, but Callum Wilson is oft-injured and there are possibilities for Isak to play alongside Wilson in a two-man front line as he has at both Sociedad and with the Swedish national team. The forward is a high-upside option at a position that is pretty thin on the waiver wire and he should be a priority waiver claim (or FAAB) this week.

Kieffer Moore (16 percent): Moore was a suggestion two weeks ago with an eye on this upcoming run of fixtures. Moore and Bournemouth don't face another top side until Oct. 29 and the forward is a nailed on starter for the Cherries. Moore is not the sexiest name, but he put up eight fantasy points in a 9-0 drubbing against Liverpool and is the main goal threat for Bournemouth moving forward.