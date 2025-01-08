FPL Waiver Wire: Gameweek 21 Differentials

This article is part of our FPL Differentials series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll provide insight into differential picks who are under five-percent rostered and need consideration in your FPL team.

GOALKEEPERS

Bart Verbruggen, £4.5 (2.8-percent rostered): Verbruggen, at his price, could be the most valuable goalkeeper in the Premier League in the coming weeks. He has three clean sheets this season but has excellent fixtures in his next three games with Ipswich Town, Manchester United and Everton. He has also made three saves in three of his last four matches to pick up the bonus point in FPL.

DEFENDERS

Daniel Munoz, £4.7 (4.9%): Munoz is one of the most attacking defenders in the Premier League, making the most of his role as right wing-back for Oliver Glasner. The game against Chelsea last time out was the first time in the last 11 games that he didn't manage a shot, and even then he created four chances. On RotoWire's fixture difficulty ranking, Crystal Palace don't have a dark red fixture in their next eight matches with Leicester City next up in Gameweek 21.

Ibrahima Konate, £5.1 (3.1%): Konate returned to fitness playing the full 90 against Manchester United and seemed to avoid setbacks. Liverpool have kept eight clean sheets this season and Konate has been a mainstay in the starting XI when fit. They have the postponed fixture against Everton coming up as a double gameweek at the beginning of February, as well. Konate is £1.3 cheaper than his center-back partner Virgil van Dijk and £2.1 cheaper than Trent Alexander-Arnold. He's added the occasional offensive contribution with a single goal and assist.

MIDFIELDERS

Gabriel Martinelli, £6.8 (4.9%): Arsenal have an injury crisis in the attack with the loss of Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri, meaning Martinelli will be even more of a fixture in the starting XI. Martinelli didn't start against Brighton, his first non-start in four league matches, but was the first substitute at half time when Nwaneri came off. He's scored twice in his last three starts and in his previous start against Brentford, he attempted four shots and created four chances.

Savinho, £6.5 (2.8%): Savinho has been instrumental in City's back-to-back wins. He has three assists and one goal as City finally snapped their skid. In the game before that run, he attempted seven shots, and in total he has created seven chances in his last three games. While they don't have the most attractive of fixtures in the coming weeks, Manchester City seem to be finding their form, making any piece of the attack viable in most matchups.

FORWARDS

Jean-Philippe Mateta, £7.2 (3.1%): Mateta, like Munoz, has a great set of fixtures coming up, with a trip to Leicester starting the run. The striker scored Palace's only goal against Chelsea which ended a five-game goal drought. In his last four matches, Mateta has 10 shots and teammate Eberechi Eze looks to be more like himself after returning from injury, which should elevate the entire Palace attack.