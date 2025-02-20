FPL Gameweek 26 Differentials: Beto Thriving Under David Moyes

This article is part of our FPL Differentials series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll provide insight into differential picks who are under five-percent rostered and need consideration in your FPL team.

GOALKEEPER

Leno is a great goalkeeper for those preparing for the blank gameweek in GW29 and wildcard ahead of Gameweek 30. In the next four games, Leno will face Crystal Palace at home, Wolves away, Brighton away and Spurs at home. Fulham have better than a 30-percent chance of a clean sheet against Crystal Palace, which immediately makes him an option in Gameweek 26.

The German has only conceded three goals in his last four matches but has kept one clean sheet. He has made three or more saves for an extra point in four of his last eight games, with six or more saves coming in two of those.

DEFENDERS

Ait-Nouri performed well at Anfield in Gameweek 25, creating two chances in an impressive second-half performance. Wolves have one of the best fixtures in a blank GW29, travelling to Southampton, a game in which they kept a clean sheet in the home game earlier in the season. This season, Ait-Nouri has three goals and provided three assists. Only Antonee Robinson has more goal involvements in the league as a defender.

Spence has been incredibly impressive filling in at left-back while Destiny Udogie has been injured. Against Manchester United, he made it back-to-back games with nine FPL points. In both games, he has helped his side to a clean-sheet win and has picked up three bonus points in each.

He has created three chances in his last two Premier League starts and a shot in each of his last four starts in all competitions. While Udogie is back from injury, the job might be Spence's the rest of the way.

MIDFIELDERS

Nwaneri played in an incredibly advanced role against Leicester City last weekend, mostly out of necessity due to injuries in the side. He found the target with two of his four shots with his other two striking the woodwork, while one of his chances created was an assist for Mikel Merino.

He scored against Man City coming from the bench and started against Girona in the Champions League before that. In our GW26 Player Rankings, the youngster is ranked second-best overall, only behind Mohamed Salah.

Minteh has become a crucial part of how Brighton play in a hybrid between wing-back and winger. He scored two of Brighton's three goals against Chelsea, popping up in the right area of the box twice. In two of his last last three Premier League starts he's had more than one goal contribution, while creating a combined seven chances. While a trip to the Etihad to play Man City awaits in GW29, he has a decent run of fixtures leading up to it, including Southampton this weekend.

Merino could be set for a new role as Mikel Arteta's false-nine forward. He entered the pitch against Leicester with 21 minutes to go and scored both goals with his head to help Arsenal win 2-0. His partnership with Nwaneri and Declan Rice, as other differential options, could be of particular interest. He's averaging more than two shots per 90 minutes and if he can start upcoming matches, he figures to find his way to the score sheet again.

FORWARD

Beto has settled in under David Moyes particularly well and has scored four in his last three Premier League games. He scored a huge 21 points in his double gameweek against Leicester and Liverpool. In each of those three starts, he's reached two shots on target while totaling four chances created.