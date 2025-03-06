FPL Gameweek 28 Differentials: Savinho Aiming to Connect

This article is part of our FPL Differentials series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll provide insight into differential picks who are under five-percent rostered and need consideration in your FPL team.

GOALKEEPER

Wolves are floating only five points above the relegation zone and every point going forward will be crucial. Matheus Cunha, who will be suspended for the next few weeks, has scored 13 of Wolves' 37 goals. Sa has kept five clean sheets in his 20 Premier League games this season, including two in his last four.

For the Wolves to pick up points, it'll be important that their defense is tight and keeps more clean sheets. Their home fixture against Everton has a greater than 30-percent probability of a clean sheet in our cheat sheet. As seen in our Fixture DIfficulty Ranker, they face Southampton in blank Gameweek 29, a home game to West Ham and a trip to Ipswich Town. They don't play a team in the top half until GW 35 when they face Manchester City.

DEFENDERS

Timber may not be the first-choice Arsenal defensive asset in FPL, but he's a great differential at this stage of the season. He may be a suitable Lewis Hall replacement, who will be out for the remainder of the season. Timber showed his attacking ability, scoring against PSV in the Champions League in a game where he took two shots and created a chance.

Davis hasn't had a return since Gameweek 19, so it may seem strange to offer him up as a differential option. Ipswich are sitting five points adrift of safety. It's a big gap, but one which some big performances could close quickly.

Davis was one of the main reasons that Ipswich got promoted last season with 18 assists. In the Premier League he has only managed two, but he's been finding more creative threat recently, creating seven chances in his last three Premier League starts while attempting seven crosses in each of his last two.

MIDFIELDERS

Trossard scored in the midweek mauling of PSV and has nine shots in his last three matches. In league play this season, he has four goals and five assists, and with Arsenal's well-documented injury problems in attack, Trossard needs to be one of the key pieces.

The Belgian winger has played more than 80 minutes in each of Arsenal's five previous matches. Arsenal take on Manchester United, who have not kept a clean sheet in their last six matches in all competitions, and they have only kept one Premier League clean sheet since GW 13.

Neto has started each of the last four Chelsea games in all domestic competitions and has scored twice and assisted twice in his last four Premier League matches. In the last two, the Portuguese attacker has taken the main striker role after the injury to Nicolas Jackson. This weekend, they're home to Leicester City, who have conceded 14 goals in their last four matches in all competitions. Against Aston Villa in GW 26, Neto had two shots on target out of four attempts, and he created four chances, which led to one assist.

Savinho has one goal and seven assists in the Premier League this season. Five of those assists have been provided to Erling Haaland, the most of any combination between two players in the league. The winger has started in each of the last six Premier League and Champions League games. He attempted six shots against Spurs in GW 27, and against Liverpool, he helped create four chances. Man City have five home fixtures in their next eight matches, including games against Leicester and Wolves.

FORWARD

Evanilson's return from injury makes a welcome sight for managers who may have lost Jean-Philippe Mateta to injury or Matheus Cunha to suspension ahead of a blank Gameweek 29 where Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are popular options without a game. Bournemouth have strong home fixtures with Brentford and Ipswich in Gameweeks 29 and 30.

The striker scored the only Bournemouth goal in a FA Cup victory over Wolves in his first start since a return from injury. He's scored five goals and won four penalties, which were converted since joining the Cherries from Porto in the summer.