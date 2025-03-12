FPL Gameweek 29 Differentials: Alejandro Garnacho Worth A Look

This article is part of our FPL Differentials series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll provide insight into differential picks who are under five-percent rostered and need consideration in your FPL team.

DEFENDERS

Semedo's teammate Rayan Ait-Nouri is in the top five for defenders transferred in on FPL this gameweek due to their favourable fixture against bottom side Southampton. After the international break, they also have a nice home fixture against West Ham and will face Ipswich Town the following week in Gameweek 31.

These games will be crucial for Wolves as they look to remain in the Premier League, and therefore, defensive stability will be crucial. According to the odds, Wolves have the fifth-best shot at a clean sheet in GW29. When comparing the Portuguese wing-back to his more commonly rostered partner, in the last 10 matches, Semedo has more assists, more chances created, more shots on target and more crosses.

Nottingham Forest have the joint-most clean sheets in the league and are fresh off two clean sheets against Arsenal and Manchester City. They have a trip to Ipswich in GW29 followed by a home game to Manchester United. In the game against Arsenal which finished 0-0, Williams also picked up three bonus points.

Ola Aina has been the go-to pick for many FPL managers as a Forest defensive asset, but in their last 15 games, they have the same number of goal involvements while Williams has taken 16 shots compared to Aina's five.

MIDFIELDERS

Picking a Manchester United attacker seems strange, but Garnacho has been pulling in the underlying numbers over the last few weeks when given the minutes. In the last eight games in which he's played more than 60 minutes, he has taken 30 shots and created nine chances.

Man United play Leicester City this week, a team they've already faced three times in all competitions. In those three games, United have 10 goals and won all three with Garnacho producing two goals and an assist.

Kudus has had a difficult season, only scoring three goals and providing one assist. The underlying performance behind these stats have improved in recent weeks since Graham Potter took over. In his last five matches, Kudus has attempted 11 shots.

Last season, he scored eight goals and provided six assists, which worked out at 0.41 goal contributions per 90. If he were to return to this scoring rate, it could well happen in this run of games where West Ham face Everton, Wolves and Bournemouth. In the away game to Everton last season, Kudus picked up an assist.

FORWARD

Solanke is back from the injury that kept him out since mid-January with a start in the previous game against his former club, Bournemouth. Spurs travel to Fulham in GW29 but also have games against Chelsea, Southampton and Wolves on the horizon which will offer great opportunities for goals. Solanke has scored three goals and provided two assists in his last four Premier League matches against Fulham.