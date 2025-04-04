FPL Wildcard Draft Gameweek 31

This article is part of our FPL Differentials series.

At a crucial stage of the FPL season, many managers will target a wildcard to refresh their squads ahead of double gameweeks, blank gameweeks and the end-of-season run-in. This wildcard draft is based around someone using their Free-Hit chip in Gameweek 34.

GOALKEEPERS

Raya is a useful Arsenal defensive asset after it was announced that Gabriel will be out for the remainder of the season through a hamstring injury. He has 11 clean sheets this season and will have a great double gameweek in Gameweek 33 against Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace. The keeper should form a strong double-defensive partnership with William Saliba.

Areola is a great bench option for your FPL team. His price is affordable and he has been getting secure minutes since Graham Potter took over. If Matz Sels' double gameweek match is moved to Gameweek 33, it could be a great option for the bench boost chip, as Areola will have a home game against Southampton.

DEFENDERS

Saliba is a more obvious choice from within the Arsenal defense due to new injuries suffered by Gabriel and Jurrien Timber. Gabriel's injury will be season ending, but Arsenal will still have one of the strongest defenses in the league.

Saliba is almost a lock for 90 minutes in every match the rest of the way given the lack of bodies on the back line. He's been involved in all of Arsenal's 11 clean sheets and has even managed two goals this season. Arsenal will have their Gameweek 34 fixture against Crystal Palace moved to Gameweek 33, so they will have a double, including a trip to Ipswich and a home game against Crystal Palace.

Gvardiol has scored an impressive five goals this season, and despite City's poor season, he has been a part of eight clean sheets, three of which have come in the last six games. As a defender, he's produced a shot or chance created in eight of his last nine games. Starting with the Manchester derby, City have only one game against top-half opposition the rest of the way, which is against Aston Villa as part of their double in GW 33.

Munoz has been one of the most attacking defenders in the league. He has three goals and four assists coming from 33 chances created across the season. Crystal Palace assets are a must for the upcoming games as they have a double Gameweek in 32 and 33. However, these games are tricky with Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle amongst the four.

Ait-Nouri is one of the top-rated defenders in GW 31 as Wolves take on Ipswich. He also has a great run of fixtures from GW32 to 34 with Spurs, Manchester United and Leicester on the slate. In his last seven games in all competitions, the wing-back has created eight chances and taken six shots. This includes three chances created against West Ham in GW 30. In total, he has scored three and provided five assists this season.

Williams comes in as the cheapest starting Nottingham Forest defensive asset and has returned in four of the last seven Premier League matches he's played in. In his last 12 matches, he has only failed to take a shot or create a chance on one occasion, and that was against Manchester City. In Forest's final eight fixtures, only the game against Aston Villa in GW 31 comes against a team in the top half of the table.

MIDFIELDERS

You would be crazy to have an FPL team without Salah. He has already broken the record for the most FPL points in a season, and there are still eight games to go. He is the main captaincy option most weeks, apart from when some players will have a double gameweek. He's had 17 games with a double-digit FPL return.

Despite a quiet game in the Merseyside derby, he had 23 shots and 20 chances created in the eight Premier League games before that. He also has a great fixture in GW 33 against Leicester when many players have a double gameweek.

Saka only needed 24 minutes in his Premier League return to finish with a goal. In his 17 games in the Premier League, he has 16 goal involvements with six goals and 10 assists. In the five matches before his injury in December, Saka created 13 chances while scoring three goals and providing three assists. A double gameweek in GW33 against Ipswich and Crystal Palace looks strong for Arsenal in an attacking sense, following Everton in GW 31 and Brentford at home in GW 32.

Sarr falls in the favor of having a double gameweek in both gameweeks 32 and 33. He has scored four goals in his last five games in all competitions and has taken 11 shots and created eight chances in that time. His performances against Aston Villa and Ipswich before the international break brought in scores of 11 and 15.

Rogers returned from the international break with an incredible performance at Brighton where he provided assists for Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio. He has a great fixture against Southampton in Gameweek 32, followed by a double gameweek with Newcastle and Manchester City in gameweek 33. In total, he's scored seven and assisted six in his 29 games while creating 40 chances.

As a fifth-choice midfielder, Murphy can be a great option. Newcastle face off against Leicester in GW 31 and then have a double gameweek of home games in GW 32 against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

This season, Murphy's scored five goals and provided nine assists, and crucially has a strong partnership with Alexander Isak. In the last game against Brentford, Murphy picked up another assist to Isak as part of a performance where he took three shots and created three chances. He also assisted Isak in the Carabao Cup final.

FORWARDS

Isak would be one of the best picks for the remainder of the season and will likely be the top-scoring forward over the next five gameweeks. His goal against Brentford brought him to 20 goals for the season, but he did suffer a minor groin strain, which may leave him as a slight doubt for the trip to Leicester in GW 31.

Mateta is back after his horror injury against Millwall in the FA Cup. He took two shots against Southampton but was unable to score, and his substitution on 59 minutes was tough for FPL managers as he only received one appearance point.

He scored eight goals with one assist in the eight Premier League games prior to injury. If he can return to that level of form, he could be an important difference maker for your FPL team ahead of his GW 32 and GW 33 double gameweeks.

With the injury to Erling Haaland, Marmoush will likely become the main attacking asset of the City team, which doubles against Everton and Aston Villa in GW 33. Since joining Manchester City, he's scored five goals in 570 minutes. Against Leicester in GW 30, he had his first 90-minute Premier League appearance and attempted a huge nine shots in the game.