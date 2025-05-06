Inter vs. Barcelona: Champions League Predictions, Picks & Odds for Tuesday, May 6

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Inter and Barcelona will battle for 90 minutes (and possibly more) Tuesday at San Siro in the second leg of a thrilling UEFA Champions League semifinal match. The first leg ended in a 3-3 draw in Spain, and the hope is that the second leg will be half as exciting with the UCL final on the line.

Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona: Champions League Semifinal Picks, Odds & Predictions

Expect Tons of Action at Both Ends

Over 9.5 total shots on target +100

Don't expect either team to sit back and wait after a first-leg match that produced six goals, 26 shots and 12 shots on target, with nine coming from Barcelona. Inter Milan will have to risk a bit more in this second leg since they'll be playing at home, and while they're not known for being an offensive juggernaut, they have enough talent to go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the world.

Inter's last three UCL matches have ended with 10 or more shots on target, and while that hasn't happened in their recent Serie A contests, that's understandable given the pace of the league. Expect another game with tons of attacking intention and action on both ends.

Expect Another Frenetic Start in Giuseppe Meazza

Over 1.5 total goals during the first half +100

The first leg of this tie was pure action and featured four goals during the opening 45 minutes, including a goal from Marcus Thuram in the first minute. While it's hard to imagine a goal in the opening minutes again, it's also hard to believe this will be a contest in which both sides will wait for the opponent to make a mistake. That's not in either team's DNA and both teams should play with intensity.

Four of Inter's last five Champions League matches have had at least one goal in the opening half, and the same thing has happened with Barcelona. Two of Barca's last four have had at least two goals in the opening 45 minutes, as well.

Lamine Yamal Will Play a Key Role Once Again

Lamine Yamal to score goal or record assist -125

Yamal was nearly unstoppable in the first leg, finding the back of the net in the first half, and he could've easily added at least another goal or an assist since Inter didn't have an answer to slow him down.

Even though Inter will probably focus on limiting his impact, the 17-year-old winger has a knack for appearing in big matches, and Tuesday's shouldn't be the exception. His numbers in the UCL are impressive given his age, as he's already notched five goals and three assists across 12 matches, including two goals in his last three games.

