Kits & Wagers Betting Records for the 2024/25 Premier League Season

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on October 29, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Every gameweek of the Premier League campaign, Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen convene to provide best bets and analyze six selected matches. Play the most recent video below or subscribe to be notified of future videos.

Records from 2022/23 season

Records from 2023/24 season

Overall records and money totals can be seen on every show, but below is a breakdown of how Adam and Chris are performing on a team-by-team basis.

 

Adam Zdroik

Chris Owen

Overall PL Record 

14-10

11-10

 

Adam Zdroik

Chris Owen

Arsenal

0-2

2-2

Aston Villa

1-1

1-1

Brentford

2-0

1-1

Brighton

0-2

1-3

Bournemouth

3-0

2-0

Chelsea

1-2

2-1

Crystal Palace

1-2

1-1

Everton

4-0

0-1

Fulham

2-0

1-0

Ipswich Town

1-2

1-0

Leicester City

1-1

0-1

Liverpool

0-1

4-1

Manchester City

2-1

2-0

Manchester United

3-2

0-1

Newcastle

2-0

0-2

Nottingham Forest

0-1

0-1

Southampton

1-1

2-0

Tottenham

1-1

1-2

West Ham

3-0

1-1

Wolverhampton

0-1

0-1

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
