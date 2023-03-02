Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 26

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

I have a problem and no, it doesn't involve my bankroll or a gambling addiction. This season, I found an inefficiency in the corners market and I can't stop betting corners. The majority of my bets on Kits & Wagers since about Gameweek 10 have been on corners, culminating in all four for this week's show. And so, corner bets have begun bleeding into this article, which is probably a good thing for you, the reader.

Record: 54-39-1. Up $1,697 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Leeds United at Chelsea

Single-game parlay: Under 3.5 goals between Chelsea and Leeds -290 and over 4.5 corners for Chelsea -255 = -105

Premier League single-game parlays can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

I hit a small single-game parlay a couple weeks ago and I'm back for more. Will Chelsea ever score or win again? Maybe not. I can't envision there being more than three goals in this match, as both sides are struggling to hit the back of the net at a consistent rate, so the first leg of this bet is under 3.5 goals at -290.

And while Chelsea are struggling, they've at least been able to force the issue at home and create chances, even if a lot of them are Joao Felix shots from outside the box. Since it's hard to see Chelsea taking it easy in this game where points are needed, the second leg of this bet is over 4.5 corners for the Blues at -255. Throw them together for a simple -105 SGP.

EPL Best Bets for Leicester City at Southampton

Over 2.5 goals between Southampton and Leicester City +100

Premier League over/under bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

Since I don't want every bet I put into the world to be a corner bet this weekend (or maybe I do), I'm taking one Chris Owen recommended on Kits & Wagers. I wrote this down earlier in the week and nothing else really stands out for me. I like Nottingham Forest draw no bet, but I never like giving out bets that can push, especially at -120.

For this bet, James Maddison should be back for Leicester City and that changes everything. Both of these teams are coming off poor home losses in the FA Cup, though Southampton's was a bit worse against Grimsby Town. Things haven't been any better for manager Ruben Selles outside of the Chelsea win and relegation seems likely for the Saints.

It's hard to bet overs on Southampton matches because they often struggle to score, but Leicester are the opposite (49 total goals scored in 12 away matches) and when Maddison is in the lineup, their matches usually produce.

EPL Best Bets for Tottenham at Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton race to 5 corners against Tottenham +150

I made a mistake midweek when I thought Wolverhampton would accrue corners away from home against a mostly healthy Liverpool team. Now, back home, where Wolves have played noticeably more attacking under Julen Lopetegui, I'm going back to the well.

I think Tottenham have been more sound defensively with Ben Davies on the wing, but I'm still not sold in their away performances. Plus, Tottenham will have the second leg of their Champions League tie on their minds.

As long as Wolves don't score in the first 45 minutes, they should get to five corners in this match. Will it be before Tottenham? I'm willing to take that bet on the home team at +150 odds.

EPL Best Bets for Fulham at Brentford

Brentford -.5 corners in the first half against Fulham -110

I already talked up my corner bets, so I need at least three in this article. Brentford haven't played in two weeks and they're home with one of the best motivators in the league in Thomas Frank. Fulham played a mostly A-squad Tuesday in the FA Cup and won't have suspended Joao Palhinha for this match.

I think Brentford will come out flying in a 4-3-3 formation with hopes of getting an early goal. This bet didn't work two weeks against against Crystal Palace, but I'm hoping the extra week of rest and motivation will be enough to get Brentford on the front foot early.

If you are located in Ohio , sportsbooks have launched. Check out the RotoWire promo page that includes all of the promos for any available sportsbook.

EPL Betting Picks Matchday 26

Adam's Betting History (for this article)

2021: 88-92-8. Up $222 on $100 bets.

2020: 78-91-1. Up $228 on $100 bets.