Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 28

There are only seven matches in Gameweek 28 of the Premier League and the options are limited for my article this week.

Record: 58-43-1. Up $1,713 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest

Newcastle -1 corner in the first half against Forest -110

My first bet is for the Friday match, so hopefully you're reading this in time. Nottingham Forest have been better at home this season, but that hasn't meant domination by any means. More like holding strong defensively and finding a goal or two when needed.

Newcastle may not be in the same form as prior in the season, but they're coming off a win, are fairly healthy and averaging the most corners in the league. Combine that with Forest's injuries to Brennan Johnson and Chris Wood, among others, and this feels like a tight, low-scoring match in which Newcastle work 90 minutes to score.

That gets me to Newcastle -1 corners in the first half at -110, a bet you need to take upon reading this, assuming you like it. Newcastle corner bets have often lost value this season closer to kickoff.

EPL Best Bets for Tottenham at Southampton

Under 2.5 goals between Southampton and Tottenham -125

Southampton tried their hardest to take a point from Brentford on Wednesday, but they gave up an early goal and couldn't find a way back. They'll take the same approach against Tottenham and while that gives me less faith in this bet, I still think the Saints show some life at home.

The hope is that Harry Kane doesn't capitalize on the couple opportunities he gets, which is often a scary tactic to take in betting because he will get opportunities. Still, Tottenham have just two goals in their last three away matches in the league and things seem 10 times harder for them to hit the back of the net when not at home. If that's the case again, under 2.5 goals at -125 should hit with Southampton almost playing for a scoreless draw.

EPL Best Bets for Leicester City at Brentford

Single-game parlay: Brentford double chance against Leicester -380 with Brentford over 4.5 corners -200 = +100

I don't like a lot of the solo corner odds this week and with a limited amount of matches, I've had to do a few single-game parlays, including on Kits & Wagers. I've hit a few recently in this article and will try the same method here.

I like Brentford -.5 corners in the first half, but at -125, I'm not going to make it one of my main bets since I already have a -125 in this article. Instead, I'll combine Brentford double chance -360 with over 4.5 corners for the Bees -200 at +100 odds. It's a short week and not a rebound spot for Brentford, so I'll avoid them to get more than two corners in the first half, but I still think that's a solid plus-money bet.

