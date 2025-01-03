Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tottenham vs. Newcastle

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Newcastle look to remain hot as they travel to North London to take on Tottenham on Saturday.

Tottenham are struggling without their usual center-backs. They're coming off a draw with Wolves and have only won one of their last seven Premier League matches. Ange Postecoglou is dealing with a mountain of injuries at the back, which is not ideal facing Newcastle's attack.

The Magpies have ripped off five straight wins in all competitions and are up to fifth in the table. They beat Tottenham 2-1 in the previous meeting at St. James' Park and are well positioned to grab all three points again.

EPL Best Bets for Tottenham vs. Newcastle

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Outside of Mohamed Salah, the hottest striker in the Premier League is without a doubt Alexander Isak. The Swede has found the back of the net in his last six Premier League matches, while also producing a hat trick against Ipswich Town.

Isak is the dream striker against Tottenham's high line without any of their usual defenders healthy. Unfortunately for Spurs, Postecoglou is not going to change. He'll to continue to have Tottenham building out of the back and pressing high, which means Newcastle can continue to play in transition and also deploy their high press on Tottenham's build up.

That means Isak is going to be well positioned in the middle of the pitch every time Newcastle force a high turnover.

At -120, I love the price on him to find the scoresheet again.

Betting on Assists

If Isak is going to score, Anthony Gordon is the most likely person to be assisting him. He's tied for the team lead with four assists and also has the most expected assists for the Magpies.

Gordon also leads the team in passes into the penalty area and passes leading to a shot. With Destiny Udogie out for Tottenham, I would imagine that Newcastle are going to attack the left side of the pitch fairly often to get Gordon into one-on-one situations, likely against Pedro Porro.

Gordon is also usually the one making runs in behind the opponents back line along with Isak, which is one of the main reasons why he has the most expected assists.

I like the price on him to provide an assist in this match at +300.

Betting on Total Shots

The previous meeting was certainly interesting. Newcastle played more passively in a 4-5-1 mid-block and Tottenham racked up a ton of shots. In the end, despite the 2-1 score, Spurs outshot Newcastle 20-9, but all of their chances were low quality.

The most likely scenario in this rematch is a Newcastle win, which means they're going to go ahead and if that happens, Tottenham are the one most likely to have the majority of shots. Take Newcastle's previous match against Manchester United as an example. After going up 2-0, Manchester United outshot Newcastle 10-6.

For the season, Tottenham are averaging two more shots per 90 minutes than Newcastle, and I like the price on them to have the most shots in this match at -105.

Tottenham vs. Newcastle Betting Picks

Alexander Isak Anytime Goalscorer (-120)

Anthony Gordon Anytime Assist (+300)

Tottenham to have the most shots (-105)