Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Fulham vs. Manchester United

This article is part of our Football Picks series.

Manchester United look for three wins in four matches when they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham.

Fulham were dominant last time out in a 2-0 win over Leicester City to keep them in the top half of the table. It's been a successful season for Marco Silva's side as they are only four points off from a Europa Conference League position, so three points over a big six club would be massive no matter where United are in the table.

Manchester United got a late winner from Rangers to make it two wins in three matches for Amorim. Even though the results are bad, Manchester United is showing steady improvements and three points could be a real confidence boost on Sunday.

Premier League odds can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

Premier League Best Bets for Fulham vs. Manchester United

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

One of the areas where Fulham are susceptible is in transition. The Cottagers are rock solid when they sit in their low defensive block, but they aren't elite at ball winning in counter attacking situations.

Specifically because they allow Antonee Robinson to get forward when in possession, it leaves them a little exposed down their right flank, which means Calvin Bassey is often dragged out into uncomfortable positions.

The man in form for Manchester United has been Amad Diallo. He scored a hat trick against Southampton and will have the freedom to invert or get Bassey into 1v1 situations to create a shot.

He leads United in Premier League goals and I like him to find the back of the net again at +333.

Premier League anytime goalscorer bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

Betting on Anytime Assist

The majority of Fulham's creativity comes from crosses out wide.

They have completed the most of anyone in the Premier League into the penalty area and the main man who delivering all of those crosses in Antonee Robinson. Fulham likes to create wide triangles with quick one-two passing to try and free him up to deliver those crosses. He's completed 23 crosses into the penalty area already this season, which is six more than the next closest player.

He's already provided nine assists this season, so at +700, I like the value on him to have an assist in this match.

Betting on Player Shots

Other than their main striker Raul Jimenez, the guy getting the second most shots on the team in Harry Wilson.

He is the one often crashing the box late to either pick up loose balls or get on the end of cutbacks. For the season, he is averaging 3.2 shots per 90 minutes and given the way Manchester United have been defending under Amorim (allowing 1.72 xG per 90 minutes) he will get his chances in this match.

I like the value on him to have over 2.5 shots at +110.

Fulham vs. Manchester United Betting Picks

Amad Diallo Anytime Goalscorer (+333)

Antonee Robinson Anytime Assist (+700)

Harry Wilson Over 2.5 shots (+110)