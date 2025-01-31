Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

This article is part of our Football Picks series.

Manchester United looks to make it four wins in a row when they host Crystal Palace

Ruben Amorim's side is finally starting to find it's form in terms of results, but the underlying numbers are still a bit worrying. They were incredibly fortunate to beat Fulham in their previous match, so this will be no easy walk in the park.

Crystal Palace suffered a 2-1 defeat in a London derby against Brentford in their last match. The Eagles had been surging up the table before that match and are starting to look like the team that went on a run towards the end of last season. They drew Manchester United in the previous meeting, but last season they won both meeting against the Red Devils.

Premier League Best Bets for Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been in good form in front of net and has a pretty good matchup here.

He's been incredible at making runs off the back line, but also is a big-time aerial threat in the box when Crystal Palace start sending in crosses.

For the season, he is averaging 0.40 xG per 90 minutes and has scored four goals in his last four appearances.

At +300, I think there is some good value on him to find the back of the net.

Betting on Player to Score or Assist

The man who has been doing everything for Manchester United's attack has been Bruno Fernandes.

He leads Manchester United by a pretty wide margin in both expected goals and assists with 12.4 on the season. Crystal Palace has been more of a high pressing team, which means they've left themselves more vulnerable to be hit quickly in transition.

That is really where Fernandes thrives with his passing range and ball carrying ability to not only get his own shot, but find teammates as well.

So, I like the value on him to score or assist in this match at +110.

Betting on Player Shots

Eberechi Eze has been ruled out for this match, which means that ball is going to be going to Ismaila Sarr all match long.

Him and Eze as dual number 10s in Oliver Glasner's 3-4-2-1 system has been incredibly difficult for teams to defend. Eze being out means that it's going to be incredibly important that Sarr is freed up or at least gets into 1v1 situations. His pace and ball-carrying ability in transition is outstanding and will be a big key to Crystal Palace in counter attacking moments.

For the season he is averaging 1.98 shots per 90 minutes, but in the four matches he's played without Eze next to him he racked up 13 shots.

So, I like the value on him to have Over 2.5 shots in this match at +110.

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace Betting Picks

Jean-Philippe Mateta Anytime Goalscorer (+333)

Bruno Fernandes to Score or Assist (+110)

Ismaila Sarr Over 2.5 shots (+110)