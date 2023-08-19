Soccer Betting
Premier League Bets: Predictions, Picks & Odds for West Ham vs. Chelsea

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
August 19, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen look to bet on Sunday's matchup between West Ham and Chelsea. Both sides are coming off 1-1 results and will be looking for the full three points. Can new signings revive each of the teams with James Ward-Prowse and Moises Caicedo possibly set to debut?

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which went 3-1 in the opening weekend.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris last season? Click here.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
