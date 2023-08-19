Premier League Bets: Predictions, Picks & Odds for West Ham vs. Chelsea

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen look to bet on Sunday's matchup between West Ham and Chelsea. Both sides are coming off 1-1 results and will be looking for the full three points. Can new signings revive each of the teams with James Ward-Prowse and Moises Caicedo possibly set to debut?

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which went 3-1 in the opening weekend.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris last season? Click here.