Premier League Betting Picks, Odds & Predictions for West Ham vs. Newcastle

West Ham look for their third straight win under Graham Potter when they host Newcastle at the London Stadium on Monday.

The Hammers have been in better form under Graham Potter and are firmly clear of the relegation zone. They've been much better defensively under Potter who has seemingly figured out how to improve West Ham's defending in a mid-to-low block. They also pulled off a big upset in the previous meeting, beating Newcastle 2-0, which will give them confidence to do the same Monday.

Newcastle are in a tough run of form, partly due to matchup and partly due to some injuries. They got knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend by Brighton, which makes it three losses in their last four (also lost to Man City and Liverpool). They need a result Monday with the race for the top six narrowing as the season winds down. On top of that, they have a League Cup final to worry about next weekend against Liverpool.

Premier League Best Bets for West Ham vs. Newcastle

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Alexander Isak has been incredible this season for Newcastle. He's bagged 22 goals in all competitions as the perfect all-around striker.

He's elite at making runs off the back line if you want to play a high line, he's an aerial threat in the box when teams play low blocks and he has every finish in his locker.

Without Anthony Gordon available, everything in terms of scoring is going to be put on him. West Ham have been one of the worst teams at defending crosses this season, so he will have his chances. He's also Newcastle's main penalty taker, which is big when betting anytime goalscorer.

I like the value on him to find the back of the net at +150.

Betting on Goalkeeper Saves

The changes that Potter has made have finally turned West Ham into a solid defensive block, which was not the case under Julen Lopetegui or David Moyes.

The switch to a 5-3-2 has allowed West Ham to not get overloaded on the last line of defense when teams like Newcastle build up in a 3-2-5. That doesn't mean they aren't allowing a high number of shots, but that the chances they are allowing are of much lower quality.

If that happens, Alphonse Areola is going be under constant pressure. Overall, his shot-stopping numbers have been poor, but since Potter arrived and switched to a back five, he's improved.

I like the value on him to have over 3.5 saves at -120.

Betting on Player Shots

West Ham are playing without a recognized striker right now, which means that it's crucial for them to hit Newcastle in transition.

Not having a striker means you don't have a target man when you have to play the ball long over top of a team's high press. Newcastle love to press high in a man-to-man fashion, but their center-backs are aggressive and quite frankly slow.

Liverpool constantly exploited them in transition and that'll be an area West Ham look to do the same with Jarrod Bowen. He'll be a big threat getting in behind Newcastle's slow back line and he had four shots in the previous meeting.

I like the value on him to have over 2.5 shots at +100

West Ham United vs. Newcastle United Betting Picks

Alexander Isak Anytime Goalscorer (+150)

Alphonse Areola Over 3.5 saves (-120)

Jarrod Bowen Over 2.5 shots (+100)