Premier League Betting: Tips, Odds & Predictions for Saturday, Feb. 22

There aren't a ton of Premier League teams playing above normal levels at this point in the season. Whether it's tired legs or a long list of injuries, every team seemingly has issues. Bournemouth and Fulham remain two of the more surprising teams, and both have been at a more consistent level than Liverpool and Manchester City, to a certain extent.

Arsenal are battling their way through injuries and are still in the race to win the league. Meanwhile, Everton are suddenly good and could be eyeing a spot in the top half of the table if they keep winning. At this point in the season, it's easier betting on healthy, in-form teams without tired legs. At least, that's often my goal.

Premier League Best Bets for Manchester United at Everton

The value has disappeared from Everton unders and that's enhanced by a matchup against Manchester United without their best goalscorer (Amad Diallo). The Toffees have a one-point lead in the table and could inch toward the top half if they keep winning.

Even with some key injuries, they're finding ways to win, most recently at Crystal Palace in a match where they were a bit lucky to get three points. Beto has turned over a new leaf under David Moyes, while Carlos Alcaraz was the Man of the Match in the Palace win.

This team likes playing together and hasn't had a massive drop off without Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Dwight McNeil. Meanwhile, Manchester United are down to only having teenagers on the bench while starting Casemiro in the midfield. Sure, they should get some guys back from illness and they've won six in a row in this matchup, but they don't inspire much confidence.

In the last season at Goodison Park, I think Everton will be hard to beat the rest of the way and that leads me to their moneyline in this game.

Betting tip: Everton to beat Man United +145

EPL Best Bets for Crystal Palace at Fulham

Speaking of top-half table teams, Fulham have been on a nice run if you throw out their kryptonite Manchester United a couple weeks ago. They destroyed Nottingham Forest last game, only allowing a goal off a bit of luck from Chris Wood.

I think this one could look fairly similar with Palace stealing a goal through Jean-Philippe Mateta or Eberechi Eze. Adam Wharton is returning to health, which adds another strength to their midfield, while Ben Chilwell adds an attacking piece to the left wing. They've been far from consistent, but they are scoring in most situations.

When these teams met in November, Marc Guehi and Justin Devenny started in Palace's midfield while Eze was out. I think this one is a little more even and hopefully exciting.

I'll ride with one of my bread-and-butter plays of double chance and both teams to score.

Betting tip: SGP Fulham double chance + both teams to score +115

Premier League Best Bets for Chelsea at Aston Villa

Aston Villa are battered but they aren't broken. They fought for 90 minutes against Liverpool midweek, which is all they needed after dropping more points against Ipswich Town over the weekend. Villa are still scraping for bodies and running players like John McGinn and Youri Tielemans into the ground, but the transfer additions have given an extra spark.

Instead of forcing Jacob Ramsey or Leon Bailey into full 90s every match, Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Donyell Malen allow Unai Emery to rotate his wingers to keep things going late into games.

Chelsea have injury issues on their front line and are seemingly in a bigger funk. Still, I think they score against a team fighting on fumes, as players like Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings are being forced to start while not being 100 percent.

It's time for another double chance and BTTS.

Betting tip: SGP Aston Villa double chance + both teams to score +105

